Two-time US Senate candidate running against Cheney in 2022 House race

“The House and the Senate have the ability to say yea or nay when it comes to war. But since World War II, they have effectively given up that ability to really make that determination. They’ve really turned a lot of power and authority that the Congress had over to the president,” he told the Star-Tribune in 2020.

How will he be successful this time around?

“It takes time. Folks don't win the first elections they (run),” Miller said.

He plans to make a greater effort to fundraise and to talk to the press more than in previous campaigns. Miller does not plan to fund a campaign from small donors, however.

“I'm not gonna sit around and take advantage of the folks who donate smaller sums just because of the hate that's out there for Liz Cheney,” he said. “She needs to go out for different reasons than hate. She needs to go for not representing us.”