Two-time US Senate candidate running against Cheney in 2022 House race

Two-time U.S. Senate candidate Bryan Miller confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that he is running for Wyoming’s House seat, joining a field of eight known Republican candidates challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.
At the Wyoming Republican Party meeting in Cody this past weekend, everyone who filed papers for the 2022 race was asked to stand. Miller stood among a couple other previously confirmed candidates who were in attendance.
Miller currently runs his own consulting business and serves as the chair of the Sheridan GOP. Before returning to his home state of Wyoming, he served in the Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel after more than 20 years.
He has been rumored as a candidate for a while and said that he filed his papers last week.
Miller touts himself as the candidate who people can vote for, rather than the candidate people select because they’re driven to vote against another candidate.
Sheridan businesswoman Robyn Belinskey also confirmed her candidacy to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.
What sets him apart in a nine-person field?
As a consultant, Miller said he travels the state frequently, which he believes affords him “insight into the state that most of these other candidates don't have.”
“From the business I have, I've gotten to know people all over the state. Not just from the political runs, but from talking to people and getting to know people,” he said.
Miller ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, when he came in third in the primary with 10.3% of the vote. He also ran for Senate in 2014, finishing second in the primary with 9.8% of the vote.
As the sole House representative for Wyoming, he would manufacture wind turbines in the state and sell them to surrounding states, he said, in addition to establishing wind farms in the eastern part of the state. He will be mainly stick to what he stood for in his Senate races, he said.
“Nothing’s changed in who I am and what I believe,” Miller said of his previous political campaigns.
During his most recent Senate race, he told the Star-Tribune he supports limited government and fiscal discipline and thinks that Congress should act on its own power when it comes to defining foreign policy.
“The House and the Senate have the ability to say yea or nay when it comes to war. But since World War II, they have effectively given up that ability to really make that determination. They’ve really turned a lot of power and authority that the Congress had over to the president,” he told the Star-Tribune in 2020.
How will he be successful this time around?
“It takes time. Folks don't win the first elections they (run),” Miller said.
He plans to make a greater effort to fundraise and to talk to the press more than in previous campaigns. Miller does not plan to fund a campaign from small donors, however.
“I'm not gonna sit around and take advantage of the folks who donate smaller sums just because of the hate that's out there for Liz Cheney,” he said. “She needs to go out for different reasons than hate. She needs to go for not representing us.”
Like the majority of the candidates in the race who are challenging Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, Miller also supports Trump’s false claims that President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate. There is zero evidence of voting irregularities, widespread voter fraud or anything that would have swung the election unfairly in Biden’s favor. Multiple recounts, audits and the outcomes of dozens of court cases have disproven Trump's claims.