Uinta County GOP to back write-in candidate over Republican nominee

In what appears to be an unprecedented move in Wyoming, the Uinta County Republican Party will "enthusiastically" endorse the write-in campaign of Joe Webb against the party's own nominee, Jon Conrad, in the House District 19 race.

"Joe’s lifetime of community service and his steadfast dedication to conservative principles make him an outstanding candidate to represent House District 19 in the Wyoming Legislature," a statement from the Uinta County GOP, shared via email with the Star-Tribune on Thursday, said.

"It is not often that we have a candidate of this caliber at a time when the need for principled leadership in our government is so great."

According to the email, the statement will be "sent out to each newspaper" and posted on the county GOP's Facebook page, although it's unclear when.

Conrad, the Republican nominee for House District 19, beat out interim Secretary of State and Uinta County GOP State Committeeman Karl Allred by 326 votes in the district's primary election. Another candidate, political newcomer Andy Stocks, came in third for that race.

It's unclear how exactly the Uinta County GOP made the decision to endorse Webb. Uinta County GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Jackson sent out an email to party members Sept. 29 asking them for feedback and a vote on whether or not to officially endorse Webb's write-in candidacy.

It's unclear how many among the more than 80 recipients of Jackson's email replied with feedback and a vote. Neither Jackson nor Uinta County GOP Committeeman Karl Allred responded to the Star-Tribune for comment by deadline.

Opposition

The Star-Tribune obtained 12 emailed responses, nine of which opposed the move to endorse Webb.

"Seems logical to me that someone who garners the majority of countywide voters deserves the backing of the county organization," one person wrote. "It would appear to me that the county leadership is trying to stifle the voice and votes of the citizens."

Another wrote that "going against the will of the grassroots voters" whom the central committee "so vehemently claim to represent ... would be the height of hypocrisy and arrogance as well as a totally disrespectful of those same voters."

"I think most of us are tired of the drama," Shawn Ungerman responded. "My vote is no."

Conrad, the Republican nominee for House District 19, also replied to Jackson's email, reiterating that the "constituents of House District 19 have spoken."

The Star-Tribune sent Conrad a list of questions about the Uinta County GOP's decision to endorse Webb. Conrad responded to the email with a statement:

"As the Republican nominee and the primary winner elected by the voters in a free and fair election, I will fight and lead every day for quality jobs, economic vibrancy and property tax reform for all Southwestern households," the statement reads. "Your hard-earned dollars stay with your family on my watch. I get it, you want and deserve your quality of life to be protected and you want your leaders to be fearless in fighting inflation and this administration's war on Wyoming jobs. I am the Republican nominee who will advocate, promote and protect Wyoming families. Uinta County makes Wyoming great."

Among those who voted in favor of endorsing Webb was Jackson's father and former Uinta County GOP Chairman Lyle Williams. He wrote that he didn't "know why there would be any confusion" about endorsing Webb and cited Republican Party bylaws, which state:

"The role of the Wyoming Republican Party is: to recruit citizens to join the Republican Party; to establish the Platform of the Wyoming Republican Party; to achieve the election of Republican candidates who substantially uphold the platform of the Wyoming Republican Party and to conduct the business of the Wyoming Republican Party."

"Jon Conrad has declared open warfare on the Party and it’s platform," Williams wrote. "He most certainly DOES NOT meet the criteria spelled out in the bylaws while all indications are that Joe Webb does."

Conrad filed a lawsuit against the Uinta County GOP last year asserting that the county GOP illegally let executive committee members who had been ousted from their precinct seats vote in the county's elections. Defendants on the lawsuit include Williams, Jackson, Allred and Uinta County GOP State Committeewoman Jana Williams. After the lawsuit was dismissed by the Wyoming Secretary of State and in district court, Conrad appealed the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court in August.

Growing rifts

The correspondences discussing Webb's endorsement are yet another illustration of the ongoing rifts within the Republican Party.

"It's just absolutely craziness, as far as I'm concerned," Rep. Wendy Schuler, a member of the Uinta County GOP, said. Schuler is one of the seven plaintiffs on Conrad's lawsuit.

"They'll go forward with whatever, the Uinta County Republican Party. I just shake my head."

Schuler said she doesn't personally know Webb and doesn't "have anything against him."

"I'm sure he's a good man," she said. "The problem I have with this situation is that it's just sour grapes."

Wyoming Republicans on a wider scale appear to be taking divergent stances on write-in candidates this election cycle.

At a GOP State Central Committee meeting on Sept. 17, Park County GOP Committeeman Vince Vinata warned members of local efforts to oust more conservative Republican nominees with write-in candidates.

It's not clear where state GOP leadership stands on write-in candidates facing Republican nominees. Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell did not respond to the Star-Tribune for comment by deadline.

In a slightly different situation, the Campbell County GOP released on Monday a statement expressing its frustration with Republican candidates “re-inventing themselves” to run in the general election.

That frustration was aimed in particular at the write-in campaign for Roger Connett, who lost in the primaries to incumbent Rep. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.

Connett told the Star-Tribune that he hasn't been involved in the effort, although he gave permission to the campaign's main organizer, Crook County resident and two-time House District 1 candidate Ted Davis, to advertise his name.

Webb was not a candidate in the primary elections. Unlike Connett, he has posted numerous advertisements for his write-in campaign on social media. In one post, Webb explained why he's running as a write-in:

"I am NOT an Independent, I am a Conservative Republican and will NOT change my affiliation just to get my name (on) the ballot," he wrote. "Therefore my only option was to run a 'Write In' campaign."

In another post, Webb wrote that he is "a true Republican Conservative" who "took an oath 40 years ago to defend and protect The Constitution."

The Star-Tribune reached out to Webb over social media for comment. He didn't respond by deadline.

Unprecedented

Several people that the Star-Tribune spoke with said they don't recall any prior instance of the Wyoming GOP endorsing a write-in candidate against a Republican nominee.

"I have never heard of that happening before, I think that it's pretty well unprecedented," Bill Cubin, a conservative and longtime Wyoming political operative, said. "Personally, I think it’s immature and stupid."

Although not unheard of, it's extremely rare for write-ins to win elections; people have to be familiar with the person they're writing in, since the candidate's name isn't on the ballot. Plus, they have to spell the candidate's name correctly.

"Write-in candidates very, very, very rarely succeed," Dr. Jim King, a University of Wyoming political science professor, said. "It's more just an expression that they're unhappy with something."

King gave one example of a successful write-in campaign -- that of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who in 2010 won a historic re-election as a write-in after losing in the state's Republican primary.

"That I can only give you one example speaks to how hard it is for a write-in to get elected,” he added.