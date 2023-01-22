Underage marriage amendments bill clears House

CHEYENNE (WTE) – A bill that would amend the minimum marriage age in Wyoming, and require all parties be 18 or older at the time of marriage in nearly all cases cleared the House on third reading Friday afternoon.

House Bill 7 was sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, and passed 39-22-1.

As well as changing the minimum age, it states no individual would be able to marry anyone under the age of 16. All marriages involving a person under ages 16 or 17 would be prohibited and void, unless a judge of a court of record in Wyoming approves the marriage.

If either of the individuals wishing to get married are 16 or 17 years old, then verbal consent or written consent in absence is necessary by the father, mother or guardian of the person.