Unemployment claims leveling off in Wyoming, official says

The number of unemployment claims across the state appears to be leveling off, the top official with Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services told lawmakers Friday, a sign that the state is beginning to turn a corner after the COVID-19 pandemic walloped the state’s economy this spring.

According to DWS Director Robin Sessions-Cooley, initial and reopened unemployment claims have “been plateaued now for at least the last two weeks,” she said during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services, adding that the state may have potentially seen the worst of the crisis from an unemployment standpoint.

“Which does give me some comfort level that maybe we’ve seen -- from unemployment purposes -- the worst of it, and we’re now starting to come down in regards to those numbers,” she said.