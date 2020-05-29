Unemployment claims leveling off in Wyoming, official says

The number of unemployment claims across the state appears to be leveling off, the top official with Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services told lawmakers Friday, a sign that the state is beginning to turn a corner after the COVID-19 pandemic walloped the state’s economy this spring.
According to DWS Director Robin Sessions-Cooley, initial and reopened unemployment claims have “been plateaued now for at least the last two weeks,” she said during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services, adding that the state may have potentially seen the worst of the crisis from an unemployment standpoint.
“Which does give me some comfort level that maybe we’ve seen -- from unemployment purposes -- the worst of it, and we’re now starting to come down in regards to those numbers,” she said.
The announcement comes several weeks after the department released its updated numbers for April, which showed unemployment sitting at roughly 9.2 percent after a massive influx in new claims from the month of March. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, that is good for the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation, a fact Rep. Scott Clem, Republican from Gillette and a regular critic of the state’s public health orders on social media, chalked up to the lack of a shelter-in-place order.
Early signs have proven positive as well: last week, the Department of Workforce Services released updated week-over-week numbers for the week ending May 16 showing the fewest number of initial claims since mid-March, while continued claims -- at just over 20,000 -- have remained stable since early May.
That hasn’t been the case universally, however. While the state’s smallest counties such as Niobrara have only experienced slight upticks in unemployment, Natrona (12.7 percent), Sublette (11.3 percent), Sweetwater (10.5 percent) and Campbell counties (10.2 percent) all exceeded the statewide unemployment rate, with Teton County sitting at nearly double the statewide percentage at 18.3 percent.
Leveling unemployment claims also don’t necessarily mean an immediate, or even imminent, snap back to normal. While most of the unemployment claims to date have come from sectors like tourism, hospitality, and retail, additional factors, like lagging performance in the oil, coal, and natural gas sectors, could also play a role in statewide unemployment in the coming months.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.