University of Wyoming professor second Democrat to enter race for U.S. Senate seat

Merav Ben-David is tired of trying to change things from the sidelines.

A University of Wyoming professor now for two decades, the Israel native and former African safari guide always knew she had a role to play, fighting to protect a planet that she had studied her entire life. In addition to being a researcher of global change — including pollution, climate change, and their effects on wildlife — Ben-David has been a force for making the types of change she’s seen as necessary in the world, both as a resource and as a mentor to more than 1,000 aspiring wildlife professionals, many of whom are actively working in Wyoming today.

“For my entire life, I’ve collected information to help people make good management and conservation decisions,” she said in an interview with the Star-Tribune this week. “So you could say I’ve dedicated my entire life to that cause.”

But Ben-David feels she can do more. And as time progressed, she realized generating that information was not enough. Which is why, at Saturday’s Women’s March in Laramie, the longtime Democrat was expected to officially announce she is running for the U.S. Senate, hoping to join a wave of scientists elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.