University of Wyoming, state public records chief seek tighter language on personnel records

"I cannot see any changes to these provisions that would result in more transparency," he wrote. "I have also found that added language only results in more litigation about meaning of the new language."

In testimony on Wednesday, however, Evans argued that the university often deals with records requests can involve the handling of highly sensitive subject matter. While the personnel files involved can involve disciplinary files, the scope of those records can also include everything from sexual assault investigations to cases of academic misconduct — the release of which, she argued, could potentially be personally or professionally compromising.

Statutes governing those records, she said, need to be tightened up: “not because we don’t want to hand something out, but to know whether we should hand something out.”

“There’s no definition of what’s in a personnel file,” she said.

Moats, however, said that any attempt to create a set definition would likely result in more litigation.