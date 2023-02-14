CHEYENNE — Some of the earliest memories of Jacob Weisz, a Cody resident, are of driving around with his dad on Wyoming dirt roads looking for public lands to hunt on.

But over decades of doing this, he said he's encountered multiple instances of public lands that were improperly gated or marked with no trespassing signs. This past fall, he and his wife were antelope hunting on state trust land when they encountered a gate with such signs on it.

"Now I have the knowledge and resources to know that the signs don't hold water," Weisz said before a House committee last month.

"But as other people have testified, there's sometimes some physical persuasion that happens, and I can see how other people, many new adult onset hunters, could get persuaded by the scare tactics and be deprived of a hunting experience on our cherished Wyoming public lands."

The Legislature passed on Tuesday a bill aimed at addressing that problem.

House Bill 147, sponsored by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, bars people from knowingly posting no trespass signs on state and federal land with "the intent to prevent or hinder the lawful taking of any wildlife." Under current state statute, violation of the proposed law would result in a misdemeanor.

The bill, which has nine cosponsors, specifies that "knowingly" means the person has received prior notice from law enforcement that the sign is located on public land. The legislation specifies that it won't interfere with landowners' rights to prevent trespass on their private property.

The legislation would take effect in July.

Provenza said at a committee meeting last month that she had "heard from folks across the state" about no trespassing signs being posted in areas that are clearly public land.

Several Wyomingites shared their own experiences of this during public comment.

Wyoming resident Josh Metten was hunting elk with his son when a landowner on a four wheeler chased off the elk they were pursuing and yelled at them to get off his property, even though maps showed they were on public land. Buzz Hettick, co-chair of Wyoming Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, recalled a landowner posting a no trespassing sign on a swath of public land where he had been elk hunting. The county sheriff told him to ignore the sign and continue his hunt.

"This is the kind of thing that this bill is trying to address," Hettick said. "I don't appreciate having my public lands blocked like this. It's not appropriate. It's not fair. It's dishonest."

The bill sailed through both chambers of the Legislature with strong support, receiving just one no vote in the House and six no votes on its last reading in the Senate. Gaining Gov. Mark Gordon's signature is the last hurdle the bill has to clear before becoming law.

