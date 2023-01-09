Updated towing, recovery rules in effect

LARAMIE — A new set of towing and recovery rules could streamline and formalize procedural aspects of the industry throughout the state, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials say.

The rules, which have undergone a public input and approval process during the past year, outline a variety of processes in the industry ranging from safety standards to communications.

Wyoming’s towing and recovery industry has frequently come under fire for allegedly overcharging customers for their services, with some bills reportedly exceeding $75,000. At the same time, members of the industry have reported struggling to keep their businesses afloat between high costs, increased competition and unwieldy procedures.

While the new rules don’t directly address these concerns, they are a step toward formalizing the practices of both towing and recovery and Wyoming Highway Patrol workers.

“I think it gives a greater degree of certainty for operators for what they can expect out there, which is certainly positive,” WYDOT Management Services Manager John Davis said.

The state received more than 60 pages of public comments on the drafted changes to the rules during the summer, and made about nine updates to the draft in response, Davis said.

The majority of the comments were from members of the towing and recovery industry, though some represented the trucking industry, as well.

The bulk of the updates to the previous rules and regulations make up Appendix B, which outlines application processes, equipment, driver and insurance requirements and procedures for the rotation list, which determines which company Wyoming Highway Patrol calls to a specific job.

The new section also formalizes a system for resolving complaints that are made about any company.

In 2018, WYDOT and Highway Patrol collaborated to create a Towing Advisory Board and Dispute Resolution Committee to help investigate complaints and give input on the formation of rules and procedures.

The updated rules formalize the existence of these boards and their involvement in the complaint resolution process. The rules also outline a set of penalties for failure to follow procedure, which includes various levels of suspension and removal from the call rotation list.

Members of the tow industry also can use the complaint system to report misbehavior from members of Highway Patrol, though there are no penalties outlined in the rules for members of law enforcement, Davis said.

While the rules state pricing for tow and recovery operations should be “fair and reasonable,” there were no price caps or other restrictions added.

Since the federal government deregulated the towing and recovery industry in 1994, it is of the opinion of the attorney general and WYDOT that they do not have the authority to regulate pricing in this manner without changes from the legislature, Davis said. WYDOT is satisfied with the new form of the rules but isn’t against updating them in the future if the need arises.

“We want to see how they operate in real-world conditions, and then in the future we’ll consider reopening them, especially if the legislature changes our statutory powers,” Davis said.