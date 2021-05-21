US House candidate Bouchard says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

"A lot of pressure. Pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you. I wasn't going to do it, and neither was she," he said. "And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere. And the only thing I could see as the right thing to do was to get married and take care of him."

Bouchard’s ex-wife killed herself when she was 20, he said. Online records list a woman with her name as being buried at a Jacksonville, Florida, cemetery in 1990. The Star-Tribune is choosing not to identify her.

“She had problems in another relationship. Her dad had committed suicide,” Bouchard said in the video.

After his ex-wife died, Bouchard said he continued to raise the couple's son, whom he briefly references in the video.

“Sadly, he's made some wrong choices in his life," he said. "He's almost become my estranged son. Some of the things that he's got going on his life, I certainly don't approve of them. But I'm not going to abandon him. I still love him. Just like when he was born.”

Going public