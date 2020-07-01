US transfers care for towns polluted with asbestos to state

The state will face ongoing costs estimated at $663,500 annually. That includes any additional cleanup work that must be done, routine inspections and other costs.

The microscopic fibers of asbestos can cause lung problems and eventually death. Health officials estimate that several thousand people have been sickened in northwest Montana from exposure to Libby’s asbestos and at least 400 have died.

While state and local officials are taking over management of much of the remaining contamination, EPA will retain some oversight.

State and federal officials described Wednesday’s transfer as a milestone in their efforts to clean up the town and get it off the Superfund list. But the legacy of the contamination is expected to linger for many years as the health problems of people who were exposed worsen over time.

An unprecedented public health emergency declared in Libby by the EPA in 2009 remains in place. The timing on a complete removal of the site from the Superfund list has not been determined, said DEQ spokesman Moira Davin.

The mine site itself, just outside Libby, has yet to be cleaned up by W.R. Grace. A feasibility study that would help determine the parameters of that cleanup is pending, Davin said.

Grace is responsible for the cleanup costs at the mine and in 2008 agreed to pay a $250 million settlement for cleanup work elsewhere in the area.

