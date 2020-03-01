USDA approves Wyoming hemp plan; Gordon signs emergency rules to enable 2020 growing season

There are three main varieties of hemp: grain, fiber and oil, which is used for CBD health supplements.

Ochsner said that Goshen County would be an ideal location for fiber hemp, but the infrastructure to process it isn’t in place yet.

“As far as right now, the major economic opportunity is going to be growing hemp for CBD,” Ochsner said. “That is where the highest value is. To do that, I think you want to have a contract in place and make sure all of your x’s and o’s are crossed for that. I think the biggest opportunity for us will be the fiber hemp. The technology and everything just needs to get up to the industrial scale to make that cost-effective. I think it will happen. There’s just a few years before that will happen.”

The WDA is currently accepting applications for hemp licenses. The applications are available online at http://wyagric.state.wy.us/.

Due to emergency rules, a growing season is possible in 2020.

Ochsner said he would like to be one of the first experimenters. He said it may be awhile before he takes the plunge and grows an entire field, but he is interested in a test plot.

“I’ll probably grow some on the small scale,” he said. “I’d like to plant some and see what the plant does and experiment. I think for me personally, it’s a few years away before you’ll see a field of hemp on my farm, but I’ll definitely start experimenting with it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0