Utah passes election bill requiring in-person voting options

The bill would automatically repeal in January 2021 except for one section that classifies ballot harvesting, the practice of a person sending or dropping off ballots on another voter’s behalf, as a class A misdemeanor.

Handy said there haven’t been documented cases of ballot harvesting in Utah. But he hopes this bill will prevent it from happening in the future.

Lawmakers also voted Thursday to ease the public health qualifications required for the executive director of the state's health department.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Allen Christensen, said the legislation is intended to accommodate the department's interim leader Richard Saunders, who does not meet the existing requirements to hold the job permanently.

Previously, an executive director who is not a physician needed to have a master's degree in public health or public administration or have at least seven years of professional experience in public health, with at least five of those years in a senior administrative position.

Christensen's bill would only require an executive director to have worked for five years in public health and spent three of those years in a leadership role.