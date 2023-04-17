Seven University of Wyoming students suing over the admission of a transgender student to a sorority will have to reveal their real names despite their effort to overturn a previous order denying their anonymity request.

"Plaintiffs have chosen to level accusations of impropriety against Defendants. They must now shoulder the burden of those accusations and walk in the public eye," U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson wrote in his decision Friday.

The plaintiffs — seven current members of the UW sorority in question — have to file an amended complaint with their real names by Thursday.

It's unclear if, or how much, the rejected anonymity request could factor into whether or not the plaintiffs want to proceed with the lawsuit. John Knepper — one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs alongside Cheyenne attorney Cassie Craven — declined to comment Monday.

Last month, seven members of UW’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sued the sorority’s parent organization, its president and a transgender member of the group who was the first transgender student admitted to a UW sorority in the school’s history.

The plaintiffs allege that the sorority didn’t follow its bylaws and policies, breached its housing contract with members and misled them by admitting a transgender member. They aim to remove the transgender student from Kappa Kappa Gamma, bar any “man” from joining the sorority and obtain monetary damages.

Knepper and Craven requested anonymity for all the students involved in the lawsuit, a move that's unusual but not unheard of. The original complaint uses pseudonyms for the students, including the transgender sorority member.

The lawyers argued that there are significant safety concerns for the students and emphasized the sensitive nature of the lawsuit, which includes allegations that the transgender student watched sorority members and asked them sexual questions.

Knepper and Craven asked for anonymity again last week after Johnson, the U.S. District Court judge, denied their first request.

In their renewed request, the lawyers listed a number of recent events that they argued put more urgency on the students' safety — the alleged attack of a champion swimmer by transgender rights protesters in San Francisco, a Wyoming lawmaker's posting of a meme related to transgender people and self defense that was criticized for its violent overtones, death threats against people who have expressed opinions that are both supportive and critical of transgender identities.

But Johnson still didn't find that the plaintiffs had demonstrated they face "real, imminent personal danger" that would outweigh the public's interest in having transparency around court proceedings.

"I yearn for the day where litigants seek their courts unburdened by the mere possibility of physical reprisal," Johnson wrote, adding that this hope might be unrealistic in this day and age.

"The digital age is one of comprehensive access, whether via electronic case files, search engines, or Twitter updates. Gone are the days where motions and orders collected dust in the anachronistic file rooms below this courthouse. Litigants' privacy expectations have too changed. Federal lawsuits are, more and more, above-the-fold news. Add in salacious claims against one, who Plaintiffs concede, stands in the public forum and the media spotlight burns brighter."

Johnson said, however, that the risk of significant media attention alone doesn't entitle a plaintiff to anonymity. What's more, while acknowledging that the plaintiffs' known location of residence "is a cause for concern," he said that their "fears of unspecified retaliation, sans any particularized facts" aren't sufficient to grant anonymity.

Johnson didn't uncover any instance where the Tenth Circuit has granted the physical-harm exception that allows anonymity. Sister circuits, he said, have granted that exception to incarcerated plaintiffs who were at risk of harm from other inmates, and to people "facing severe repercussions like imprisonment or deportation."

"By contrast, Plaintiffs present little to demonstrate that they, themselves, are in 'real, imminent personal danger,'" he wrote.

"The tragic, yet distant, events in Nashville, or a politician's ill-advised innuendos, are irrelevant. Nor am I convinced that this is such an unusual case that Plaintiffs' collective safety cannot be entrusted in the first instance to the University of Wyoming Police Department."

