Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The number of University of Wyoming students who reported experiencing at least one instance of sexual assault at the school has fallen, a recent survey by the school shows.

Of the 2,223 surveyed students in the school's 2023 sexual misconduct climate report, 18% of them — 23% of women, 11% of men and 12% of transgender, gender variant and/or nonbinary people — reported experiencing at least one instance of sexual assault. That's an 11% drop from the school's 2018 climate survey.

About 13% of students said they had experienced an attempted or completed rape — an 18% reduction from 2018.

The survey found a 16% intimate partner and dating violence victimization rate among the students, representing a 27% drop from rates in 2018. About 20% of women, 8% of men and 22% of transgender, gender variant and/or nonbinary people reported at least one instance of physical assault or dating violence by an intimate partner.

More than a quarter of the surveyed students who experienced sexual assault had never told anyone about the incidents before the survey. Among those who did disclose these incidents, 81% told a close friend, 56% a roommate, 40% a romantic partner and 36% a parent. Only 6% reported the assaults to UW faculty or staff members, and 6% said they made a complaint or filed a report with the UW's Dean of Students Office or through formal UW reporting avenues.

The report describes the findings as "unfortunately typical." Even with the 11% decline in students who reported experiencing sexual assault at the school, the new figures reflect national averages at universities.

“These numbers are not spuriously high or atypical but, rather, indicative of the true prevalence of sexual violence among college students across the nation,” the report states, noting that the data shows most sexual assault survivors don't report their experiences to campus authorities, faculty or staff.

Sexual harassment rates also dropped significantly from the 2018 climate survey. About a quarter of respondents reported at least one experience of sexual harassment from another student, and 14% reported experiencing harassment by faculty or staff. The report notes that a majority of instances in the latter group stemmed from "perceptions of differential treatment as a function of gender" rather than sexual advances.

The report says that the decline in the number of students who experienced at least one instance of sexual assault is likely tied to the school's use of Green Dot, a prevention program that targets community members as potential bystanders and aims to engage them in behaviors that establish intolerance of sexual violence. At UW, 1,230 students, faculty and staff members have received Green Dot trainings. Plans are in place for expansion of the program on campus.

Respondents who said they had participated in the school's Green Dot prevention program training reported engaging in more bystander intervention in sexual misconduct situations. They also reported lower acceptance of rape myths — attitudes and beliefs that shift blame for sexual assault from perpetrators to victims — and showed greater knowledge about sexual misconduct reporting and institutional response.