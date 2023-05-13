University of Wyoming employees will see a boost in their salaries for a second year.

The school’s board of trustees approved a pay raise distribution plan on Thursday that will increase faculty and staff salaries by at least $1,200, the school said in a statement.

Staff making less than $150,000 a year will get a base pay raise of $1,900 with additional increases based on merit and compression issues — when longer-tenured staff make less than or close to what new staff make.

Staff making more than $150,000 a year will get a base pay raise of $1,400 while faculty will get a raise of $1,200.

The raises are set to take effect in the upcoming fiscal year.

The school expects the raises for staff members to cost a little over $4 million a year. Another appropriation of about $4 million in discretionary funds will address merit raises and compression issues.

Faculty raises are expected to cost just under $1 million per year, with an additional $1 million allocated to address internal faculty pay compression.

Academic departments will allocate the remaining $2 million to pay for merit increases.

The raises prioritize lower-paid employees, making it possible to in essence put in place a $15 per hour minimum wage for full-time positions at the school without worsening pay compression, UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement.

The salary boosts come out of a $12.27 million annual appropriation from the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon. They constitute a second year of salary enhancements made possible by legislative appropriations.

The legislative appropriation was split into two pools — $8.27 million for staff members and $4 million for faculty members.

UW trustees voted last May to give some employees a raise starting last July. It was the first broad-based raise for UW employees since the 2018-2019 fiscal year.