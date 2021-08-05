UW's Seidel lobbies Congress for better rural funding, collaboration on scientific research

University of Wyoming president Ed Seidel was in Washington D.C. on Thursday to tout opportunities for rural innovation and to lobby Congress for deeper investment.
Seidel presented his testimony to the Senate Energy Committee, of which Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso is the ranking member.
The hearing’s purpose was to guide senators on the committee in prioritizing funding for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which provides a litany of federal grants to universities and other entities.
Many committee members asked how that research could address growing climate concerns, from wildfire damage to carbon sequestration. Seidel, too, was frank about growing environmental challenges, referencing increasing wildfires, reduced snowpack and worsening air quality all as problems the university could have a hand in solving.
Seidel said the Department of Energy can do more to support collaborative research between federal agencies, research laboratories and universities. He said the country was at risk of losing its scientific edge without better investment and urged passage of the US Innovation and Competition Act of 2021. Among other things, the bill would clearly outline national research goals and develop regional “technology hubs,” of which Seidel is a major proponent.
“Other nations are not waiting while the United States considers different approaches,” he told the committee, adding that if the legislation is passed, he hopes provisions meant to ensure rural states can compete for federal dollars remain in the final version.
That legislation passed the Senate 68-32 in May, and now awaits a vote in the House.
“Not only are various federal agencies and national labs poised to move quickly to roll out programs with such funding, but universities across the nation are also hungry, ready, and further positioning themselves for such funding and to become stronger engines of innovation for their regions and for the nation,” he added in a written statement.
The work he’s done in his first year as president of Wyoming’s sole public four-year university mirrors the testimony he offered Thursday.
Seidel is leading efforts to reimagine the school as future-facing and ahead of the technological curve. He’s stressed the need to prepare students for jobs that don’t exist yet, as well as ways the university can bolster the state’s faltering economy.
He along with other university administrations last month presented the university Board of Trustees a proposal to overhaul the school’s offerings while establishing a handful of new programs, including a school of computing.
That proposal could potentially result in a $13 million cut from the budget, 75 employees laid off from the university and a variety of degree programs eliminated or redesigned, but trustees were overall supportive of the new direction during their July meeting. (The proposal will be under review for another roughly 100 days before trustees can take formal action.)
