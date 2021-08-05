UW's Seidel lobbies Congress for better rural funding, collaboration on scientific research

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Other nations are not waiting while the United States considers different approaches,” he told the committee, adding that if the legislation is passed, he hopes provisions meant to ensure rural states can compete for federal dollars remain in the final version.

That legislation passed the Senate 68-32 in May, and now awaits a vote in the House.

“Not only are various federal agencies and national labs poised to move quickly to roll out programs with such funding, but universities across the nation are also hungry, ready, and further positioning themselves for such funding and to become stronger engines of innovation for their regions and for the nation,” he added in a written statement.

The work he’s done in his first year as president of Wyoming’s sole public four-year university mirrors the testimony he offered Thursday.

Seidel is leading efforts to reimagine the school as future-facing and ahead of the technological curve. He’s stressed the need to prepare students for jobs that don’t exist yet, as well as ways the university can bolster the state’s faltering economy.