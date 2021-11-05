Vaccine mandate rules come one day after Wyoming Legislature's special session ends

Wyoming and several other states will sue the Biden administration today over its vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday.

The announcement came on the same day that details of the vaccine mandate were released. Biden announced the executive order in early September, but did not provide specifics on how the law would be carried out. It also took time for the federal rule-making process to be completed.

Now that the White House has released those details, Republican governors and attorneys general opposing the mandate have something to challenge.

Gordon’s announcement comes after weeks of promises from his office that Attorney General Bridget Hill will fight the “unconstitutional” mandate in court.

“We have prepared for this moment and the Attorney General has a strong legal strategy she developed with a coalition of other Attorneys General,” Gordon said in his announcement. “We cannot allow the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries to be trampled by federal overreach.”

Wednesday, the State Legislature passed a bill that allocates $4 million dollars towards fighting the case. Gordon has not yet signed it into law, but has until Monday to do so.

The executive order spurred state legislators to convene a special session where backers sought to fight various COVID-19 regulations including vaccine mandates and mask rules. But after a week, only one of roughly 20 bills survived the process.

The session concluded Wednesday, one day before the White House released details on the mandate.

Under the details unveiled Thursday by the White House, all employees at companies with over 100 workers must have received their second dose of the mRNA vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 4. If they do not, they will have to undergo weekly testing and wear a mask in the workplace, the order states.

Workers will further receive paid-time off from employers to get vaccinated and recover from any side-effects from the vaccine.

Also Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled a rule requiring health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Throughout the special session, lawmakers raised concerns about legislation that could put Wyoming businesses at risk of losing federal funds, including CMS money.

Critics of holding the special session in October noted that it would be difficult to legislate against a mandate that had not been detailed or enacted yet. But that didn’t stop many lawmakers, mostly from the Republican Party’s right wing, from trying to enact legislation now.

These details would have been helpful to lawmakers, as they ran into roadblocks during the session because they only had a general idea about what the executive order did and how it would be carried out.

“We do not have a mandate yet,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said on day three of the session. “We are swinging our arms in a dark room, hoping we connect with something.”

That analogy resonated with business owners, too.

“In a sense, they’re shadow boxing with regulations that haven’t even been published yet,” Brett Glass, owner of two small businesses in Wyoming, said while speaking in opposition of the legislation that remained.

Another recurring concern was the possibility that any state statutes fighting back against the mandate would violate federal laws, leaving the state and business owners in a chaotic mess.

“Both OSHA and CMS are making clear that their new rules preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing,” a statement from the White House said.

Ultimately, the special session did not result in any legislation that sought to preempt federal rules. Only one measure survived: House Bill 1002.

House Bill 1002 includes a strongly worded resolution stating Wyoming’s rights and allocating $4 million to the governor’s office to fight cases related to the vaccine mandate.

In essence, the Legislature “passed one bill that does effectively nothing,” said Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who opposed holding a special session from the beginning.

Biden’s executive order was effectively unenforceable until the details were released, so there’s an argument to be made that the Legislature could have waited until their normal budget session, which begins Feb. 14, to act.

When posed with this question, Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said, “No, we have positioned the state with the resources needed for an Attorney General response.”

“It was a direct response to what Legislators were hearing across the state,” he later added. “The process and decisions of this session will continue in a short time at the new session this winter. Progress doesn’t come all at once. The work, both legislatively and in the courts, will continue.”

That said, it was apparent that knowing the specifics of the executive order would have been helpful in a session that ended just before those rules became public.

“The irony... the White House released its vaccination policies last night,” Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said in a Thursday tweet.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

