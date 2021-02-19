Voter fraud is rarer than UFO sightings. So why are politicians trying to tighten access to the polls?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rhetoric of this issue of rampant voter fraud that's going on is really powerful for a number of reasons,” Sean Morales-Doyle, deputy director of the Voting Rights & Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said on Thursday's panel. “Part of why is because it does play on that lack of trust and faith that people have. People love a conspiracy. They like to believe that when things aren't going their way that there's some reason that's happening, and that there’s something for them to point to.”

But a lot of that mistrust can also stem from a misunderstanding of how the system actually works, or a lack of information necessary to be able to think critically about those claims.

“The vast majority of the public does not understand the election administration or processes,” said Amber McReynolds, CEO for the National Vote At Home Institute and Coalition and former director of elections for the City and County of Denver. “The vast majority of candidates have no clue. And the vast majority of legislators have never toured elections office or actually gone to see the process in action. So that's basically the worst recipe for disaster.”