Voter ID bill advances amid strong Republican legislative support

A state legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday to impose a requirement for voters to show photo identification at the polls, all but guaranteeing it will pass when it goes to the floor next month.

Sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, the legislation has been floated several times in recent years, and has been unsuccessful in each case, failing by a narrow margin in the House of Representatives last year. This year’s version of the bill, however, has gained the support of 55 co-sponsors in the House and Senate amid escalating concerns from Republican voters following the 2020 presidential election, in which former President Donald Trump consistently pushed a false narrative that the election was “stolen” from him through massive voter fraud.

Ultimately, the bill passed the House Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions by a 6-3 vote, with Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan voicing his support of the bill as a “proactive” measure to increase voter confidence in the integrity of the state’s elections.