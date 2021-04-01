Voter ID bill passes Wyoming Legislature

A bill requiring Wyoming citizens to present specific forms of photo identification when casting their ballots in elections sailed through the Senate on Wednesday and will now head to the governor's desk for review.

House Bill 75 would require voters to show specific kinds of identification before being able to vote in person.

Voters would need to present one of the following forms of identification: a Wyoming driver’s license or identification card, a tribal identification card, a valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, or a Medicare insurance card.

Voter fraud remains extremely rare, with only a very small handful of convictions in Wyoming in the past several decades.

"Who is out there, trying to cheat our elections in Wyoming?" asked Sen. Case Cale, R-Lander. "Who is waking up real early in the morning, and thinking they're going to get to the polls before the actual person that is there to vote to misrepresent themselves as that person and to cast a vote? I'm having a little trouble understanding how this fraud comes about."

Case was one of just two senators to cast a vote against the voter ID bill.