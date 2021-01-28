Watch now: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, remote Donald Trump Jr. speak at Cheyenne protest against Rep. Liz Cheney

CHEYENNE — Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday afternoon outside the Wyoming Capitol to join Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz in denouncing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Gaetz took to the dais in front of the Capitol steps at 1:15 p.m. and criticized Cheney throughout his public address, emphasizing the need to defeat her in the 2022 Republican primary. At one point in the speech, which lasted close to 25 minutes, Gaetz called in Donald Trump Jr. via speakerphone.
"It seems like Liz Cheney's favorables there are only slightly worse than her father's shooting skills," Trump said through the phone.
The former president's son emphasized the need to be diligent in finding a candidate to challenge Cheney next year.
Gaetz began his speech by shouting "I love Wyoming" to cheers.
This is much bigger than the freedom rally earlier this month.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
Taylor Haynes, a fringe candidate for federal office over the years, told me he's never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/h6SuDoxjin
Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Tom Pritchard estimated there were 750 to 1,000 people in the crowd. Gaetz said that if Cheney had held a rally of her supporters, it likely could have fit inside an elevator inside of the Capitol building.
Gaetz beginning. Said if Liz Cheney had a rally, all her supporters would fit in an elevator, and there would "still be room for social distancing." pic.twitter.com/Toy7J4E4Ca— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
Gaetz, who said this was his first time in Wyoming, compared Cheney with other Washington "insiders" like President Joe Biden, Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to which the crowd booed.
"We can stop 'em, and it starts right here in Wyoming," said Gaetz, who promoted a style of politics his grandfather termed "prairie populism."
Railing against undocumented immigrants, economic inequality, globalism, and foreign wars.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
"A country who sends its best and bravest overseas should not send its worst to congress," he said to cheers.
He responded to a jab Cheney recently made about his use of makeup before a TV appearance, saying that makeup can cover imperfections on one's face but can only do so much to cover up the "soulless corruption of Washington, D.C."
He criticized Cheney's foreign policy history, saying that it was easier for him to get makeup off his shirt than for Cheney to get the "blood off her hands."
Railing against the "neocons" in Washington, particularly Cheney. Said she declared her campaign from Virginia, brought up her exit from the 2014 race following the fishing license gaffe.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
"That's the last time a Cheney had a viable exit strategy," he said.
His speech focused largely on neoconservatism and foreign wars, criticizing the role Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, have played in them.
"The real cowboys I know would have found greener pastures than Afghanistan, and they wouldn't have taken 20 years to do it," Gaetz said.
He also criticized the donations Cheney has received from political action committees.
"She works for them, not you," he said.
Gaetz commended newly elected Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who has been critical of Cheney's vote to impeach. However, Gaetz mispronounced the senator's name, which rhymes with "hummus."
Following his speech, the congressman is swarmed by his fans. pic.twitter.com/FFhf4XN5Oj— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
***
National news media were in attendance, including One America News Network. Country music played while demonstrators waited for Gaetz.
"Go home, Cheney!" they chanted at one point.
A small chant briefly breaks out while the crowd waits for Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/JbJmy8cQ6k— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
One woman, who asked not to be identified, held a sign that said "Impeach Liz Cheney!" She said she felt "betrayed" by Cheney's vote earlier this month.
Ten minutes out, I'd say we have a couple hundred people here. pic.twitter.com/02yxzERY3q— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
Some counterprotesters were also in attendance, displaying signs with messages such as "Florida fascist go home" and "I hate Liz too."
Some organizers here with the @laramiehumans. They were led to the back of the crowd by a peace officer. A slight altercation with a Trump supporter as well, who was offended by their sign calling Gaetz a "fascist." pic.twitter.com/vhQ6Ow4nbP— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
The crowd is slowly dispersing here; meanwhile, sixth or seventh generation Wyomingite Russell Richard is out here counter-protesting Gaetz and his supporters. pic.twitter.com/tE0K8RjvZu— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
Rep. Ocean Andrew — a freshman Republican from Laramie — has organized a Facebook page promoting the gathering. More than 200 people indicated they planned to attend, and nearly 500 indicated they were "interested."
Andrew introduced Gaetz before he spoke.
A crowd gathering outside the Capitol waiting for @mattgaetz to speak.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
One man yelled at the crowd, called them "delusional." Drove off in his truck honking his horn, middle finger raised. pic.twitter.com/dDPZBRJOJt
***
After voting to impeach Trump — the most high-profile of 10 Republican House members to do so — Cheney has faced calls to leave her position as the House Republican Conference chair. She also faces a more competitive primary in 2022 than in any other election since she took office in 2017. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, has already announced his campaign for the seat, and new data from Trump pollster John McLaughlin suggests Cheney trails 54-21 in a hypothetical matchup with Bouchard — though some question the poll's accuracy.
A man identifying as “American Patriot” from nearby Cheyenne came out to show support Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/CW3T4ToF1v— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
Trump's son addressed the need to find a candidate to challenge Cheney in 2022: "Don't just back the first person that comes along," Trump Jr. said.
Other, lesser-known candidates have also filed paperwork to run against Cheney next year, and other politicians have hinted they may get into the race. She has also received pushback from local Republican parties within Wyoming — including censures from three county-level organizations.
Gaetz autographed a “Republican with integrity” sign before he made his exit. That’s all, folks. pic.twitter.com/5vH8ZxONwG— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
Cheney said that Trump's role in the inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol would be a "a part of legacy" and that there had "never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
Gaetz, one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, has long been a critic of Cheney, who largely voted in favor of Trump's positions but had broken with him publicly in the past. Gaetz has not endorsed any candidates to run against Cheney.
The crowd is growing out here in Cheyenne. I would say it’s fair to say they’re rocking out to some Darryl Worley. pic.twitter.com/VrnYJ5G36a— Nate Perez (@nateperezz) January 28, 2021
In response to his announcement that he would be traveling to Cheyenne, Cheney said through a spokesperson: “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home,” referring to a video of Gaetz applying makeup on himself for a TV appearance. “In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”
Gaetz replied by criticizing her use of a stand-in: "For her to utilize a spokesperson to retort on my looks says more about her approach to politics than it does about me. I know this, when I’m offering an opinion on a political figure, or worldview. I don’t have to go through a spokesperson; I level my charges directly.”
The result of a recent Senate vote suggests the body is unlikely to convict Trump, whom the Senate previously voted to acquit in 2020.
Calvin Mickelson, 19, is "here to defend vaporwave."— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
The man here wants to talk politics. pic.twitter.com/5YXmW1GPGm
This story will be updated.
Photos: Anti-Cheney protest at Wyoming Capitol
The woman with this sign (who asked not to be identified) is a long-time Cheney and Bouchard supporter.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
Said she felt "betrayed" by her vote to impeach. pic.twitter.com/ey198jN9q2
Railing against undocumented immigrants, economic inequality, globalism, and foreign wars.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
"A country who sends its best and bravest overseas should not send its worst to congress," he said to cheers.
Railing against the "neocons" in Washington, particularly Cheney. Said she declared her campaign from Virginia, brought up her exit from the 2014 race following the fishing license gaffe.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
"That's the last time a Cheney had a viable exit strategy," he said.
Said Cheney gets more money from PACs than people.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
"She works for them, not you," he said.
Said Wyoming loves Cheney "less than Libyans loved Gaddafi."— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. called in. Said to wait for the right challenger to come along, but to unify behind that person rather than allow a bunch to split the vote. pic.twitter.com/yExN30abvM— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) January 28, 2021