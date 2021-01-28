 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, remote Donald Trump Jr. speak at Cheyenne protest against Rep. Liz Cheney
View Comments
breaking topical featured

Watch now: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, remote Donald Trump Jr. speak at Cheyenne protest against Rep. Liz Cheney

{{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — Hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday afternoon outside the Wyoming Capitol to join Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz in denouncing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Gaetz took to the dais in front of the Capitol steps at 1:15 p.m. and criticized Cheney throughout his public address, emphasizing the need to defeat her in the 2022 Republican primary. At one point in the speech, which lasted close to 25 minutes, Gaetz called in Donald Trump Jr. via speakerphone.

"It seems like Liz Cheney's favorables there are only slightly worse than her father's shooting skills," Trump said through the phone.

The former president's son emphasized the need to be diligent in finding a candidate to challenge Cheney next year.

Gaetz began his speech by shouting "I love Wyoming" to cheers.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Tom Pritchard estimated there were 750 to 1,000 people in the crowd. Gaetz said that if Cheney had held a rally of her supporters, it likely could have fit inside an elevator inside of the Capitol building.

Gaetz, who said this was his first time in Wyoming, compared Cheney with other Washington "insiders" like President Joe Biden, Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to which the crowd booed.

"We can stop 'em, and it starts right here in Wyoming," said Gaetz, who promoted a style of politics his grandfather termed "prairie populism."

He responded to a jab Cheney recently made about his use of makeup before a TV appearance, saying that makeup can cover imperfections on one's face but can only do so much to cover up the "soulless corruption of Washington, D.C."

He criticized Cheney's foreign policy history, saying that it was easier for him to get makeup off his shirt than for Cheney to get the "blood off her hands."

His speech focused largely on neoconservatism and foreign wars, criticizing the role Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, have played in them. 

"The real cowboys I know would have found greener pastures than Afghanistan, and they wouldn't have taken 20 years to do it," Gaetz said.

He also criticized the donations Cheney has received from political action committees.

"She works for them, not you," he said.

Gaetz commended newly elected Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who has been critical of Cheney's vote to impeach. However, Gaetz mispronounced the senator's name, which rhymes with "hummus."

***

National news media were in attendance, including One America News Network. Country music played while demonstrators waited for Gaetz. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Go home, Cheney!" they chanted at one point.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, held a sign that said "Impeach Liz Cheney!" She said she felt "betrayed" by Cheney's vote earlier this month.

Some counterprotesters were also in attendance, displaying signs with messages such as "Florida fascist go home" and "I hate Liz too."

Rep. Ocean Andrew — a freshman Republican from Laramie — has organized a Facebook page promoting the gathering. More than 200 people indicated they planned to attend, and nearly 500 indicated they were "interested."

Andrew introduced Gaetz before he spoke.

***

After voting to impeach Trump — the most high-profile of 10 Republican House members to do so — Cheney has faced calls to leave her position as the House Republican Conference chair. She also faces a more competitive primary in 2022 than in any other election since she took office in 2017. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, has already announced his campaign for the seat, and new data from Trump pollster John McLaughlin suggests Cheney trails 54-21 in a hypothetical matchup with Bouchard — though some question the poll's accuracy.

Trump's son addressed the need to find a candidate to challenge Cheney in 2022: "Don't just back the first person that comes along," Trump Jr. said.

Other, lesser-known candidates have also filed paperwork to run against Cheney next year, and other politicians have hinted they may get into the race. She has also received pushback from local Republican parties within Wyoming — including censures from three county-level organizations.

Cheney said that Trump's role in the inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol would be a "a part of legacy" and that there had "never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Gaetz, one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, has long been a critic of Cheney, who largely voted in favor of Trump's positions but had broken with him publicly in the past. Gaetz has not endorsed any candidates to run against Cheney.

In response to his announcement that he would be traveling to Cheyenne, Cheney said through a spokesperson: “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home,” referring to a video of Gaetz applying makeup on himself for a TV appearance. “In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

Gaetz replied by criticizing her use of a stand-in: "For her to utilize a spokesperson to retort on my looks says more about her approach to politics than it does about me. I know this, when I’m offering an opinion on a political figure, or worldview. I don’t have to go through a spokesperson; I level my charges directly.”

The result of a recent Senate vote suggests the body is unlikely to convict Trump, whom the Senate previously voted to acquit in 2020.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Anti-Cheney protest at Wyoming Capitol

 
View Comments
0
1
0
0
10

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News