Watch now: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, remote Donald Trump Jr. speak at Cheyenne protest against Rep. Liz Cheney

Trump's son addressed the need to find a candidate to challenge Cheney in 2022: "Don't just back the first person that comes along," Trump Jr. said.

Other, lesser-known candidates have also filed paperwork to run against Cheney next year, and other politicians have hinted they may get into the race. She has also received pushback from local Republican parties within Wyoming — including censures from three county-level organizations.

Cheney said that Trump's role in the inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol would be a "a part of legacy" and that there had "never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Gaetz, one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, has long been a critic of Cheney, who largely voted in favor of Trump's positions but had broken with him publicly in the past. Gaetz has not endorsed any candidates to run against Cheney.