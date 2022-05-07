WATCH NOW: Laramie County Republicans walk out after losing delegates at GOP convention

SHERIDAN – Laramie County Republicans staged a walkout from the GOP convention Saturday after state party representatives voted to cut their delegation from 37 to three.

In protest of the decision, almost all Laramie delegates walked through the center of the room and tossed their badges onto leadership’s desk.

The vote on Saturday morning came after weeks of back and forth over party rules and accusations of selective enforcement.

The matter is hardly academic. Laramie County is Wyoming's most populous county and has 29,000 Republicans – the most in the state. They make up 14.6% of the state’s registered Republicans as of this month. Losing delegates means losing voting power at the convention, where policies are set that often become priorities in the Wyoming Legislature.

Earlier this spring, Laramie County Republicans violated a rule at their county convention. That spurred a formal complaint by Ben Hornok, a Laramie Republican. In the aftermath, complaints were lodged against other county parties for minor rule violations. But those violations did not result in a loss of delegates for those counties.

Laramie County GOP officials and members of a handful of other county parties said that the rules were being selectively enforced against Laramie because its leaders have butted heads with state party officials. On the other hand, supporters of punishing Laramie County said rule-breaking needed to be addressed.

On Thursday, a state GOP committee recommended Laramie County lose most of its delegates over the complaint, which alleged the delegate and alternate delegate selection process that took place at that party’s county convention violated party bylaws. Specifically, Laramie County did not accept nominations from the floor or use secret ballots.

The panel's recommendation to punish Laramie County was taken up on Saturday morning at the convention.

In the midst of the debate Saturday, Hornok asked the body to seat Laramie County. When he filed the complaint, he knew that the delegates not being sat was a possibility, he told the Star-Tribune, but he wished that it would have been resolved before Saturday.

“There are good people on both sides," he said. "What is done today will set the course of action for the Wyoming Republican Party, the only party able to make America great again.”

Hornok told the Star-Tribune he did not regret filing the complaint.

Natrona County, another county party that's clashed with the state party, also had its delegates slashed a few months ago over a dues paying dispute.

The delegate reductions are the latest episode in broader “infighting” between traditional and hard-line elements within Wyoming’s Republican Party.

“Please give us a chance to correct these issues and restore harmony within the party,” Nathan Winters, vice chairman of the Laramie GOP, said on the convention floor Saturday.

Because the three remaining delegates were a part of the walkout, Laramie now has no votes in the state Republican convention.

"If my county can't even be sat as they should be, I'm walking out in protest," said Ben Sherman, Laramie GOP state committeeman, who would have been one of the three delegates to get a vote. "It's an absolute travesty and injustice ... It's vile hatred toward Laramie County."

Sweetwater County delegate Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, made an amendment Saturday to add Laramie’s 34 remaining delegates and for his amendment to be decided through a roll call vote. Another delegate then moved to have the vote done via secret ballot, which was met with groans. Ultimately, the roll call and secret vote motions failed.

The original amendment to reinstate Laramie’s delegates failed in a 225 to 63 vote, leaving Laramie County with three delegates. Laramie County delegates were not allowed to vote on the matter, a decision that was made in a 232 to 44 vote.

But there was another option proposed.

Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti made a motion based on his principles as a chairman. If the top five delegates from Laramie “willfully surrender” their badges, Correnti said, the other 30 plus Laramie delegates should be seated.

That proposal was met with some cheers.

“As a chairman you take all the criticism,” he told the Star-Tribune. “Fall on your sword for your people.”

Sheridan County also publicly jumped on board with that effort.

“I urge the top five of Laramie County to take accountability,” said Bryan Miller, chairman of the Sheridan GOP.

That motion, however, failed in a 119-157 vote.

Those opposed to seating Laramie County at all depicted the issue as a simple matter of following the rules.

"Are we a party of law and order or are we not?" asked one delegate

Karl Allred, a Uinta Republican delegate, garnered cheers from the crowd when he spoke against Laramie County.

"If we seat Laramie County, the bylaws that we're talking about today -- throw them out the window and they don't matter."

Shortly after the vote to unseat Laramie , their delegates and leadership were milling about outside the events hall at the Sheridan Fairgrounds. The wind was blowing hard and Dani Olsen, Laramie County GOP chairwoman, had tears rolling down her face .

"We'll go back to our county and focus on our county matters: electing Republicans for House and Senate," Olsen said.

"We'll be fine. All will be well."

