Watch now: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Sen. John Barrasso announce new energy initiative
Watch now: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Sen. John Barrasso announce new energy initiative

Mark Gordon and John Barrasso

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso talks to Gov. Mark Gordon in November 2019 ahead of a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on reforming the Clean Water Act in Washington, D.C. 

 Courtesy, Sen. John Barrasso's office

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso will announce a new energy initiative Wednesday morning from the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room at the state Capitol.

In a tweet, Gordon foreshadowed "an exciting energy announcement."

They will be joined by industry leaders and other elected officials.

You can watch the news conference below at 11 a.m. via Wyoming PBS.

