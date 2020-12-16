 Skip to main content
Watch now: Wyoming governor declares today Pandemic Heroes Day
Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon declares Wednesday COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day and Friday Military Health Care Heroes Day in a video address.

 Wyoming National Guard, YouTube

Gov. Mark Gordon honored Wyoming health care and public safety workers for their service during the pandemic by naming Wednesday COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day and Friday Military Health Care Heroes Day.

Gordon announced the proclamations Wednesday in a news release and YouTube video.

“It is important to keep those on the front lines on the forefront of our minds.” he said. “Those who dedicate their lives to ensure the health and safety of our local communities and to those supporting our national security efforts both here and abroad.”

Health care workers are included in the first phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which began Tuesday in Cheyenne.

“We dedicate these days to the heroes among us in every community across the state,” Gordon said in the video message. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for their continued hard work and sacrifice during this pandemic.”

Gordon issued a statewide mask mandate Dec. 7, about a month after 21 county health officers issued a letter calling for action. A majority of Wyoming counties passed mask mandates before the governor issued his statewide order, which took effect Dec. 9.

