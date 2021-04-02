 Skip to main content
What bills has Wyoming's governor signed into law this year?
What bills has Wyoming's governor signed into law this year?

Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon signs House Bill 111 on Tuesday inside the Ceremonial Conference Room of the state Capitol. House Bill 111, nicknamed Sawyer’s Law, prohibits discrimination from health care services and insurance companies for organ transplants and related procedures based on a person's disability. 

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming's governor has signed off on approximately 70 bills that the Legislature passed this year. That includes a supplemental budget to take the state through the remainder of the biennium, which he approved this week. 

Gov. Mark Gordon has not vetoed any bills, as of press time Friday. However, he did issue a series of budget line vetoes before signing the general appropriations bill passed by the House and Senate.

Early on in this year's general session, Gordon threw his weight behind several legislative proposals aimed at supporting Wyoming’s key economic drivers — energy, tourism and agriculture.

He expressed "enthusiastic" support for two bills in particular in an announcement Thursday.

House Bill 58 extends more flexibility to the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to draw on fees to help with budget cuts. Wyoming’s renowned parks attract millions of people to the state each year and catalyze crucial economic activity for surrounding communities, Gordon said back in February. House Bill 58 would give state parks more flexibility to use funds collected through fees for maintenance, administration and other operation costs. The governor said the bill would ultimately improve visitor experience and boost Wyoming's tourism sector.

Another, Senate File 116, reduces the number of directors serving on the Wyoming Business Council's board. According to the governor, who endorsed the legislation, the change will promote "efficiency and engagement" in the state agency.

Back in February, the governor also encouraged state lawmakers to approve bills to help out ranchers. That included House Bill 52, which could increase the amount of Wyoming poultry, lamb, pork, beef and bison in school meals, with financial assistance from the Department of Education. Gordon considered the bill a vital step in combating hunger and supporting agricultural ventures here. He signed the bill on Friday.

The following bills have become law this year: 

This story will be updated.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

