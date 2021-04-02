What bills has Wyoming's governor signed into law this year?

Wyoming's governor has signed off on approximately 70 bills that the Legislature passed this year. That includes a supplemental budget to take the state through the remainder of the biennium, which he approved this week.
Gov. Mark Gordon has not vetoed any bills, as of press time Friday. However, he did issue a series of budget line vetoes before signing the general appropriations bill passed by the House and Senate.
Early on in this year's general session, Gordon threw his weight behind several legislative proposals aimed at supporting Wyoming’s key economic drivers — energy, tourism and agriculture.
He expressed "enthusiastic" support for two bills in particular in an announcement Thursday.
House Bill 58 extends more flexibility to the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to draw on fees to help with budget cuts. Wyoming’s renowned parks attract millions of people to the state each year and catalyze crucial economic activity for surrounding communities, Gordon said back in February. House Bill 58 would give state parks more flexibility to use funds collected through fees for maintenance, administration and other operation costs. The governor said the bill would ultimately improve visitor experience and boost Wyoming's tourism sector.
Another, Senate File 116, reduces the number of directors serving on the Wyoming Business Council's board. According to the governor, who endorsed the legislation, the change will promote "efficiency and engagement" in the state agency.
Back in February, the governor also encouraged state lawmakers to approve bills to help out ranchers. That included House Bill 52, which could increase the amount of Wyoming poultry, lamb, pork, beef and bison in school meals, with financial assistance from the Department of Education. Gordon considered the bill a vital step in combating hunger and supporting agricultural ventures here. He signed the bill on Friday.
The following bills have become law this year:
- House Bill 3, Certified addictions practitioners-certification amendments
- House Bill 6, Trust company amendments
- House Bill 34, Youthful offender program-amendments
- House Bill 42, Chancery court vacancy amendments
- House Bill 48, Community juvenile services block grant program
- House Bill 8, Consumer credit amendments
- House Bill 18, Military training memorials
- House Bill 25, Tribal vehicle registration exemption implementation
- House Bill 35, Theft statute-amendment
- House Bill 45, Changes to water right-notice requirements for hearing
- House Bill 66, 2021 large project funding.
- House Bill 53, Invasive plant species
- House Bill 30, Public utility assessment
- House Bill 44, Omnibus water bill-construction
- House Bill 9, Short time compensation program
- House Bill 27, Business code revisions
- House Bill 13, Alcoholic beverage regulation
- House Bill 15, Department of transportation communication facilities
- House Bill 4, Mental health professions practice act-amendments
- House Bill 20, Driver's license requirements-visual acuity
- House Bill 29, Burials for indigent persons
- House Bill 33, Interference with public contracting
- House Bill 46, Crime of bestiality
- House Bill 69, Division of banking-fees
- House Bill 86, Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized
- House Bill 87, Provider recruitment grant program
- House Bill 111, Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants
- House Bill 118, Food freedom act amendments
- House Bill 120, Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school
- House Bill 54, Wyoming meat packing initiative.
- House Bill 58, State parks account-expenditure authority.
- House Bill 14, Rights of way along public ways-amendments.
- House Bill 21, Wyoming National Guard-preference for education.
- House Bill 76, Uniform statewide payment processing.
- House Bill 109, Local health officers-education requirements.
- House Bill 148, Fees paid to secretary of state-amendments.
- House Bill 64, Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act-extinguishing claims.
- House Bill 79, Subdivisions.
- House Bill 104, Uniform Trust Code-amendments.
- House Bill 217, Community health center and rural health clinic grants.
- House Bill 91, Removal of unenforceable property covenants.
- House Bill 57, Advance enrollment.
- House Bill 107, Retirement system-efficient disbursement method.
- House Bill 122, Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding.
- House Bill 52, Wyoming school protein enhancement project.
- House Joint Resolution 1, Traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress treatments
- Senate File 63, PWMTF reserve account-distribution timing
- Senate File 42, Out-of-state state bank charter conversions
- Senate File 41, Tax lien enforcement-amendments
- Senate File 43, Wyoming energy authority amendments
- Senate File 57, School finance-dates for fund transfers
- Senate File 37, Omnibus water bill - planning
- Senate File 14, Credit for reinsurance
- Senate File 32, Water permit notice requirements
- Senate File 60, Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-2
- Senate File 29, Revised uniform law on notarial acts
- Senate File 18, Universal occupational licensure
- Senate File 21, Judicial review of agency actions-permissible venues
- Senate File 23, Public meetings-executive sessions for security plans
- Senate File 26, Animal abuse statutes reorganization and update
- Senate File 35, State budget department
- Senate File 40, Wyoming Money Transmitters Act-amendments.
- Senate File 39, Digital identity
- Senate File 53, Ground ambulance service provider assessment act
- Senate File 54, Statewide health information exchange-codification
- Senate File 72, Financial council and reporting-budget reductions.
- Senate File 74, Athletic trainer revisions.
- Senate File 62, Repealing sunset date for the office of consumer advocate.
- Senate File 79, Medicaid billing for school-based services.
- Senate File 88, Ownership of fossils and artifacts.
- Senate File 106, Transportation statutory amendments-1.
- Senate File 107, Transportation statutory amendments-2.
- Senate File 108, Career and technical education terminology.
- Senate File 110, Small claims procedures.
- Senate File 116, Wyoming business council directors-reduction.
- Senate File 119, Investment of state permanent funds
- Senate File 124, Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments
This story will be updated.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports