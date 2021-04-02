What bills has Wyoming's governor signed into law this year?

Wyoming's governor has signed off on approximately 70 bills that the Legislature passed this year. That includes a supplemental budget to take the state through the remainder of the biennium, which he approved this week.

Gov. Mark Gordon has not vetoed any bills, as of press time Friday. However, he did issue a series of budget line vetoes before signing the general appropriations bill passed by the House and Senate.

Early on in this year's general session, Gordon threw his weight behind several legislative proposals aimed at supporting Wyoming’s key economic drivers — energy, tourism and agriculture.

He expressed "enthusiastic" support for two bills in particular in an announcement Thursday.