What happened to free airport parking in Wyoming?

Quietly, just before the pandemic panic of March 2020, free airport parking in Wyoming was taken away.
A long-standing but still little-known state statute, first enacted in 1953, required boards or commissions to provide a certain amount of free parking spots in places where they’re charging for parking.
That meant that for every five paid parking spaces at airports, fairgrounds, University of Wyoming football games and certain parks, there had to be at least one with no fee.
Only two commercial airports in Wyoming even charge for overnight parking — Jackson Hole at $17 a day and Casper at $5. In Casper, the strip of pavement between the rental cars and the paid lot was a boon to locals headed out of town — if you were in the know.
The lot didn’t advertise itself as free parking, just listed the statute number on a green sign just before the entrance. In 2017, another free lot was added to meet capacity requirements, but it was about a mile and a half away from the terminal.
Then, last March, the statute was repealed. In July 2020, as air travel in the county was down to approximately 10% of normal levels, it went into effect.
The bill was introduced by the late state senator from Park County, Hank Coe. A similar repeal was proposed the year before by Rep. Joe Macguire, but fell short in the Senate by two votes.
“Fortunately, (Coe) being a senior member and a very influential member of the Senate, he was able to move that through,” MacGuire said.
Now, there are concrete blockades at the entrance to the former free parking area at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.
Airport director Glenn Januska confirmed there are no longer any free parking spots onsite. The retired strip of pavement would need to be fixed up, he said, but may be used as additional paid parking down the road.
At the Jackson Hole Airport, limited space for parking meant the airport only charged for overnight parking. By making all short-term parking for free, Executive Director Jim Elwood said in an email, the airport was meeting the 20% requirement. Signs in the parking area told travelers that fees only applied to those parking overnight.
In a typical year, Januska said the Casper airport makes $600,000 to $650,000 from parking alone. In Jackson, that number is around $1 million a year.
The free parking cost the Casper airport around $165,000 a year in lost parking revenue, according to Januska.
That money, plus revenue from fuel tax, rental properties, commercial and agricultural operations and airline fees, keeps the airport operating completely independently, without subsidies from the county or the state.
“That means that the other people paying for parking were subsidizing those parking for free,” Januska said, “and we didn’t have enough revenue to invest back into the facility.”
Januska and MacGuire both maintained the free parking repeal will help the airport fund upkeep on the existing lot — which is in the middle of an approximately $1.9 million repaving project — and around the airport grounds.
There hasn’t been much outrage at the parking being taken away, likely since its existence was hardly publicized when it was available. Januska and Macguire said they’ve only heard from a handful of people each who noticed the change, and said they were more curious than angry.
“There are some people around town that are not too happy about it,” said Natrona County Commissioner Rob Hendry, liaison to the airport board. “But the parking, when you get down to it, is really an insignificant part of your travel cost.”
