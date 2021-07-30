What happened to free airport parking in Wyoming?

Quietly, just before the pandemic panic of March 2020, free airport parking in Wyoming was taken away.

A long-standing but still little-known state statute, first enacted in 1953, required boards or commissions to provide a certain amount of free parking spots in places where they’re charging for parking.

That meant that for every five paid parking spaces at airports, fairgrounds, University of Wyoming football games and certain parks, there had to be at least one with no fee.

Only two commercial airports in Wyoming even charge for overnight parking — Jackson Hole at $17 a day and Casper at $5. In Casper, the strip of pavement between the rental cars and the paid lot was a boon to locals headed out of town — if you were in the know.

The lot didn’t advertise itself as free parking, just listed the statute number on a green sign just before the entrance. In 2017, another free lot was added to meet capacity requirements, but it was about a mile and a half away from the terminal.

Then, last March, the statute was repealed. In July 2020, as air travel in the county was down to approximately 10% of normal levels, it went into effect.