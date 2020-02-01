What's next for gun legislation in Wyoming?

Riverton Republican Tim Salazar had nine town hall meetings last year. And in each of those meetings, he said, two issues came up more than any other: taxes and guns.

And over the years, Salazar has represented those issues consistently.

One of the Legislature’s most ardent supporters of the Second Amendment, Salazar has reflected his constituents' pro-gun, anti-tax sentiments during his two terms in office. In three years in office, Salazar has amassed a voting record that not only consistently ranks among the Legislature’s most conservative but has granted him the rank of one of the Legislature’s most pro-gun lawmakers, sponsoring bills like the state’s new “stand your ground” law and a hotly debated bill last session to ban gun-free zones in Wyoming, which gained 30 co-sponsors in the House and Senate.

“I am very much aware my constituency is concerned for anything that would restrict their Second Amendment gun rights,” Salazar said Wednesday. “So that kind of tells you, at least in my constituency, how strongly my constituents feel about it.

“We enjoy our freedoms in Wyoming,” he added. “Wyoming has the highest number of registered guns per capita of any state in America. And I think that's for a good reason. It’s because we can. We’re gun owners.”