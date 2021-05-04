What to expect from the Wyoming Legislature during the interim

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a big topic of conversation for several years now, and to be honest, we’re really not getting anywhere,” she said. “I mean it was almost an unfortunate thing to get this (American Rescue Plan) money because now we don’t have to think about it this year again.”

As for the state’s high costs of health care, Wilson said the committee is planning to think out of the box. Medicaid expansion, which got farther than ever this session before dying in a Senate committee room, will be discussed in the interim but not by Wilson’s committee.

Instead, the Revenue committee will take up the issue. That committee hopes to have the topic ready to discuss during the July special session, according to the list of interim topics.

“It is a huge revenue piece,” said Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper. “I think it’s got a good chance of getting out of our committee if leadership wants to take it on in a special session.”

What will be the education committee’s focus?

Each topic being considered by the Joint Education Committee could produce legislation in the 2022 budget session, according to the topic descriptions.

Committee members have a slate of high-profile topics to consider before the 2022 budget session begins.