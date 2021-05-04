What to expect from the Wyoming Legislature during the interim

The Wyoming Legislature has some unfinished business to address during its upcoming interim session and impending special session.
If the Legislature does hold a special session — which seems likely right now — it will take place in mid-July, and it will be the second year in a row that the state Legislature has held one. 2020’s special session was the first since 2004.
State legislators have some pressing issues to take on this summer. Here’s what to watch:
Will Wyoming change the way it runs primaries?
After a bill attempting to instate a runoff system in Wyoming’s primaries died in the Senate last legislative session, the national hype around the effort seemed to die with it. But that might change this summer.
The committee on Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions plans to do a “deep dive” during the interim session on primaries — which can often be the most competitive elections in the heavily Republican state.
“I think there’s a strong likelihood that we will have some reform to our primary voter system,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the co-chair of the committee.
A bill to trigger a runoff election if the winning candidate in either party does not achieve 50% of the vote was introduced in March and then touted by Donald Trump Jr. in an attempt to destabilize Rep. Liz Cheney’s 2022 House race.
Because Cheney is facing continued criticism from Republican leadership and so far has two primary challengers — Sen. Anthony Bouchard and Rep. Chuck Gray — some feel that introducing primary legislation at this time is a direct attempt to unseat Cheney. But state legislators say this is not a new effort.
“Liz’s situation certainly boiled it to the top, but it certainly wasn’t new in any way either,” said Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, the other co-chair. Zwonitzer agreed.
While the committee may draw up election legislation, that does not mean it will affect the controversial 2022 House race. County clerks must do extensive planning and make sure to abide by federal election law if they change the state’s election system.
“A massive change, which I do think is coming, wouldn’t be implemented until 2024,” Zwonitzer said.
This change to the election systems is not guaranteed to come in the form of a runoff either. Both committee chairmen said they are open to all options, some of which include ranked-choice voting and open primaries where the top two vote-getters move into the general election.
The committee will hold a joint session on June 7 and 8.
What health-related issues will be discussed?
“We pretty much have the same topics year after year and that’s because they’re all big topics that will probably never go away,” said Sue Wilson, co-chair of the joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee.
The committee’s top priority is to address issues around the state’s aging population.
Wyoming had the fastest-aging population between 2018 and 2019, according to the state’s economic analysis division. And the programs that serve older residents are more expensive in Wyoming than elsewhere.
In-home care costs are 20% higher in Wyoming than the national average, according to the national Genworth Financial survey, which has tracked the cost of long-term care nationwide for nearly two decades. Statewide, assisted-living costs are near average, but in the two largest cities, the costs are far above the national average.
The state offers a handful of programs that assist older residents, but this year’s budget cuts have reduced those services.
Wilson said she hopes to use federal American Rescue Plan relief, of which Wyoming will receive $1.1 billion, to restore eliminated or reduced services. The July special session will determine how those dollars are spent.
Workforce and mental health issues are also near the top of the committee’s list, as are the state’s exorbitant health care costs, which are among the highest in the nation.
Wilson said it was unlikely that the committee would sponsor any revenue-generating legislation. With energy in decline, lawmakers have debated for years how to diversify the state’s income sources, but few proposals have made it through the legislative body.
“It’s been a big topic of conversation for several years now, and to be honest, we’re really not getting anywhere,” she said. “I mean it was almost an unfortunate thing to get this (American Rescue Plan) money because now we don’t have to think about it this year again.”
As for the state’s high costs of health care, Wilson said the committee is planning to think out of the box. Medicaid expansion, which got farther than ever this session before dying in a Senate committee room, will be discussed in the interim but not by Wilson’s committee.
Instead, the Revenue committee will take up the issue. That committee hopes to have the topic ready to discuss during the July special session, according to the list of interim topics.
“It is a huge revenue piece,” said Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper. “I think it’s got a good chance of getting out of our committee if leadership wants to take it on in a special session.”
What will be the education committee’s focus?
Each topic being considered by the Joint Education Committee could produce legislation in the 2022 budget session, according to the topic descriptions.
Committee members have a slate of high-profile topics to consider before the 2022 budget session begins.
At the top of the committee’s list is early childhood literacy, which one lawmaker said is difficult to gauge in Wyoming.
“Early literacy is the key and foundation for learning beyond those grade levels,” said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne.
Ellis is vice chair of the Senate Education Committee. She said when the state switched its standardized testing platform several years ago, it revealed challenges to screening kindergarten students for reading comprehension.
The committee this interim will study the state’s existing mechanisms for gauging early learning success.
While early childhood literacy is the committee’s top priority, paying for K-12 education is perhaps the most contentious topic members will discuss during the interim.
Lawmakers adjourned the 2021 session without passing a bill tackling a $300 million deficit in education funding. The House and Senate could not find common ground, and so no changes were made to the education funding model this year.
The Joint Education Committee will have a slew of questions to consider, ranging from what’s included in a K-12 education to how the model that pays for it is shaped going forward. Several education advocates have called for a deep review of the basket of goods, which lays out what subjects must be taught in public schools.
The basket has been updated just once since the late 1990s, when computer science was added in 2018.
“For years we’ve heard we need to look at the basket of goods. ... The hard part is we have to look at it all holistically,” Ellis said. “It goes to a bigger question: How do we modernize it?”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has outlined similar goals. In a column published in the Star-Tribune this past weeked, Balow stressed the need to update the basket to make it more sustainable.
What is the judiciary committee taking on?
During the interim, the Judiciary Committee will be focused on data gathering and formulating an “evidence-based approach to address the youth incarceration rates in the state.”
“Wyoming has one of the highest rates of youthful confinement in the nation,” according to a letter from the committee’s chairs, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne.
One of the main issues at addressing youth incarceration in the state is the gap in knowledge.
“It’s what I would call a ‘black box of data.’ Wyoming doesn’t have a lot of data to demonstrate what problem areas are or how to solve them particularly when it comes to justice and juvenile justice,” said Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie.
When it comes to lawmaking, legislators anticipate disagreements over funding and how the youth incarceration rates should be remedied on a county-by-county basis, given that juvenile incarceration rates vary throughout the state.
“I am confident that there will be some type of legislation,” said Nethercott. “It should be successful.”