What to expect from this week's judiciary interim committee meeting

Wyoming locks up juveniles at one of the highest rates in the country.
One of the main barriers to addressing youth incarceration in the state is a gap in knowledge about the problem.
On Monday, the state Legislature's joint judiciary committee will meet in Casper to figure out why juvenile incarceration rates are so high in the state.
"I think there is work to be done, figuring out the 'what' will be the task," said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. He added that he hopes that the committee will take "some action" to move towards legislation.
Other committee members agreed with Yin.
"We have the data, but it's not compiled in a way that a legislative body can use it," said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, the chair of the committee.
When the Star-Tribune asked lawmakers about the issue a couple weeks back, they had the same sentiment.
“It’s what I would call a ‘black box of data.’ Wyoming doesn’t have a lot of data to demonstrate what problem areas are or how to solve them particularly when it comes to justice and juvenile justice,” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, told the Star-Tribune then.
The judiciary committee invited the Council of State Governments, a bipartisan nonprofit that is going to help the committee aggregate the data and issue a recommendation on the topic.
A lot of the time, Wyoming's juveniles end up in adult court, which is different than the processes in other states, according to reporting done by the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX for the podcast "Reveal." Additionally, when it comes to the number of kids on probation, Wyoming is above the national average and higher than other lowly populated states.
One major question that will likely arise at Monday's meeting is how addressing this issue will be funded, especially given that juvenile incarceration rates vary from county to county.
The committee's second priority will be to review Title 25, a legal process that allows medical professionals or law enforcement to involuntarily hospitalize people for reasons such as mental illness.
The meeting will start Monday at 8:30 a.m. Watch it here.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis