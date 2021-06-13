What to expect from this week's judiciary interim committee meeting

Wyoming locks up juveniles at one of the highest rates in the country.

One of the main barriers to addressing youth incarceration in the state is a gap in knowledge about the problem.

On Monday, the state Legislature's joint judiciary committee will meet in Casper to figure out why juvenile incarceration rates are so high in the state.

"I think there is work to be done, figuring out the 'what' will be the task," said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. He added that he hopes that the committee will take "some action" to move towards legislation.

Other committee members agreed with Yin.

"We have the data, but it's not compiled in a way that a legislative body can use it," said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, the chair of the committee.

When the Star-Tribune asked lawmakers about the issue a couple weeks back, they had the same sentiment.