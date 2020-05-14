What you need to know about the Wyoming Legislature's special session this weekend

If it’s so important to get right, why is the session so short?

Under current rules, state lawmakers have just 20 total days allotted to them to meet in a special session. With COVID-19 presenting a number of unknowns that the legislature may need to deal with, the Wyoming Legislature needs to preserve as many meeting days as possible for future special sessions to meet new needs that may arise throughout the year.

Some individuals have advocated for a longer, five-day session to try to spend the money. With so much money at stake and little time to discuss it, some fear the lack of time to scrutinize the language of the bills and the programs themselves could force lawmakers into cutting a wrong-headed deal that misses the mark in getting money where it needs to go.

While legislative leadership has acknowledged those concerns, members of Management Council have consistently stressed that this weekend’s special session is intended primarily to pass what has been referred to as “first things first” legislation — or the bills state lawmakers need to pass before taking care of any other business.