When will the Wyoming Legislature convene next year? No one's sure yet.

Lame duck session?

That’s not to say lawmakers cannot get anything done in the period between the one day in January when the the Legislature would convene to the May start date proposed by LSO.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the memo, House and Senate committees would still be able to meet on an interim basis throughout the winter and spring to refine legislation and save time later in the spring, while the Joint Appropriations Committee – which approves the budget – could hold hearings on the document and potentially produce a compromise bill in time for when the Legislature comes back together.

In doing this, however, the new schedule would complicate the timing of implementing the more than $300 million in estimated budget cuts that remain to reach a break-even point on the state budget. With a brief “mini” session in January, there will likely be little time to fully vet the JAC’s recommendations, particularly given the unknowns about what the state’s revenue projections will look like in the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s January report. Though there are options to pass a budget quickly -- JAC members did meet for a month prior to last year’s budget session in an effort to streamline the process -- that effort ultimately yielded no efficiencies, with budget negotiations continuing well into the last day of the 2020 session.