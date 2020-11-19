When will the Wyoming Legislature convene next year? No one's sure yet.

Just days after Gov. Mark Gordon urged lawmakers to meet “sooner, rather than later” to address the state’s budget crisis, the Wyoming Legislature is still contemplating whether to even meet at all this winter amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that shows no sign of subsiding.
Since earlier this fall, the question of what the 2021 Legislative Session could look like has gone unanswered as lawmakers continue to debate the specifics behind the scenes. Some lawmakers have floated the idea of gaveling in for a day in January, as is constitutionally required, and then reconvening in the spring. Legislative staffers have expressed a reluctance to attend the upcoming session in person, further complicating planning. Meanwhile, issues like whether lawmakers could be forced to wear masks have also attracted some controversy.
On Tuesday, members of the legislative leadership’s Management Council will meet via Zoom to debate all of these concerns as well as whether lawmakers should hold a full session this winter, wait until springtime, or even reduce the number of days the body meets. In one scenario, the Legislature would go from meeting the full two months beginning in January – when new lawmakers are sworn-in – to an abbreviated, 22-day session in May.
That final option, a Thursday memo from Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht read, may be the most likely, given the stresses on staff, the logistical concerns of accommodating lobbyists and members of the public, and the susceptibility of lawmakers themselves to the virus.
“Over the last several months, legislative staff have worked with leadership to identify solutions to safely hold an in-person session in January 2021,” Obrecht’s memo read. “Unfortunately, none of the options we explored ultimately proved viable. Many of the plans did not have the requisite safeguards in place to adequately protect legislators, staff or the public from the spread of COVID-19 during an in-person session.
"In-person session plans that did provide the necessary level of protection from COVID19 exposure were rejected because they presented insurmountable challenges such as access to the process for lobbyists and the public or were unenforceable in a legislative setting.”
Then there is the concern for the safety of lawmakers themselves. According to the memo, the Wyoming Legislature currently has 45 members who are over sixty years of age, thirteen of whom are over seventy-years of age, leaving them at a greater risk of dying from the virus – no small statement given several lawmakers have contracted or been exposed to the virus in the last several months. One lawmaker, Gillette Republican Rep. Roy Edwards, died after contracting the virus. At least two more have been infected.
Lame duck session?
That’s not to say lawmakers cannot get anything done in the period between the one day in January when the the Legislature would convene to the May start date proposed by LSO.
Support Local Journalism
According to the memo, House and Senate committees would still be able to meet on an interim basis throughout the winter and spring to refine legislation and save time later in the spring, while the Joint Appropriations Committee – which approves the budget – could hold hearings on the document and potentially produce a compromise bill in time for when the Legislature comes back together.
In doing this, however, the new schedule would complicate the timing of implementing the more than $300 million in estimated budget cuts that remain to reach a break-even point on the state budget. With a brief “mini” session in January, there will likely be little time to fully vet the JAC’s recommendations, particularly given the unknowns about what the state’s revenue projections will look like in the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s January report. Though there are options to pass a budget quickly -- JAC members did meet for a month prior to last year’s budget session in an effort to streamline the process -- that effort ultimately yielded no efficiencies, with budget negotiations continuing well into the last day of the 2020 session.
That’s not to say it’s a desperate situation, however: With hundreds of millions in budget cuts already implemented – and most of the remaining deficit in the state’s K-12 budget – Gordon’s policy advisor, Renny Mackay, told the Star-Tribune that it is not necessary a deal gets completed prior to the start of a potential May session.
Transparency concerns
It is still unclear what public access to a session could look like.
On Thursday night, the Equality State Policy Center hosted a forum via Zoom on what concerns lawmakers, lobbyists and the press had about engaging in the process remotely, particularly given the state's spotty access to broadband and the often breakneck pace of the legislative process.
Wyoming League of Women Voters lobbyist Marguerite Herman expressed concern about some facets of the all-digital meetings utilized in the 2020 special session, but she did say that it was an improvement over the processes in past years, where members of the public often had to drive hours to attend meetings.
The logistics of whether people will be able to engage, however, remains an open question.
“The ability to plan is challenging by the ever-changing conditions that we’re facing,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, told the panel.
