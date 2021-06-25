Who is the Florida man trying to defeat Liz Cheney?

Now, some are raising questions about Miller’s involvement in Wyoming’s race and, particularly, how he came to moderate a candidate forum more than 2,000 miles from his home a stone’s throw from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

The America First Political Committee is an unregistered organization with the Federal Elections Committee with a name similar to Trump’s “America First PAC.” It raises no money, but works to help embolden candidates in their campaigns against candidates who oppose Trump.

After Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Miller said he reached out to political activists on the ground in Wyoming in an effort to assist in this year’s race, and began work on organizing a congressional candidate forum to narrow the field.

Miller has his own history as a candidate; he ran for Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He also has a past marred by controversies and criminal charges.

Miller was arrested for assault in January stemming from an incident at a 2020 early voting event. Miller said he got into an altercation with a man who removed his mask and spit on a female attendee.