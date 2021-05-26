Why Liz Cheney didn't try to rally support for the vote that cost her a leadership role

Before the vote, she said very few words to her fellow Republicans — a prayer and a couple sentences. She quoted John 8:32, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free,” and added, “If you're looking for leaders who will perpetuate the lie, then I'm not your person.”

As a result of her continued criticisms of Trump’s lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election, and her choice to not fight for her leadership position, she was swiftly removed from leadership in a voice vote.

“I had to make a decision about whether or not it was more important to be a member of the House leadership or more important to fight for Wyoming's values and principles and for the restoration of the party," she said.

Although she and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, are known for their political savvy, the younger Cheney insisted that her decision to put up little fight when her leadership role was threatened for the second time was not politically driven.

"It's not a political calculation," she said. "There are other political calculations that would have been much easier."