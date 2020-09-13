Will Wyoming's budget cuts cost the state more than they'll save? It's tough to say.

Especially with an additional 20% of the budget left to cut by this spring.

“Mental health and substance abuse programs did not take a very large cut in the first round,” said Andi Summerville, the former mayor of Laramie and executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “You would see that both in the line item for the Department of Health as well as in the budget for the Department of Corrections. What we are concerned about is the longer-term ramifications of even more budget cuts and what that will look like.”

Though Gordon’s office has set the tone for this year’s budget cuts, it will ultimately be up to state lawmakers to carry the ball over the goal line. History shows that the Wyoming Legislature’s position closely tracks the governor’s position and sometimes even exceeds it. Joint Appropriations Committee member Tom Walters, R-Casper, said that is likely to happen this round as well.

“It’s somewhat counterproductive for the Legislature to reverse the reductions he put in place,” Walters said. “So unless we really have a reason to be adamantly opposed with him, it just makes logical sense to agree with him and move on and see what we can do to make Wyoming better the next day.”

Limited options