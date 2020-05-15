Wind River tribes could receive coronavirus funding from state to help ease economic troubles

The amendment itself does not include a dollar amount and would merely allow the tribes to apply for emergency funding from the State Loan and Investment Board under a new set of state guidelines outlining what purposes the CARES Act funding can be used for.

“The mechanism isn’t there,” Larsen said in introducing the amendment. “All this does is provide a mechanism in the event they want to make a proposal or if the governor wanted to entertain a proposal, that they could do so.”

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes — like other tribes in the U.S. — face unique economic challenges in dealing with the pandemic. They don’t have a tax base to count on like local and state governments and, in the case of the Wyoming tribes, rely mainly on revenue from oil and gas leases to pay for tribal government services and programs.

In addition, many tribal businesses on the reservation, like each tribe’s gaming operations, have been shuttered amid the pandemic.