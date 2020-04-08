With Bernie Sanders' exit, Wyoming Democrats lose brief chance at the national spotlight

For a brief moment this month, Wyoming’s Democrats had an opportunity they hadn’t had since 2008: to potentially influence the course of a presidential election.
Delayed by the spread of COVID-19 and shelter-in-place rules implemented across the country, numerous battleground states had put off their primaries until early summer, leaving Wyoming’s one dozen delegates – and the party’s already remote-operating caucus on April 17 — suddenly one of the few pieces left in play this spring, joining the few other states moving forward like Alaska and Wisconsin.
Under that scenario, Wyoming’s Democrats, typically a bit player in national politics, were now suddenly relevant, an important conversation starter for candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden to make cases for their electability, as well as their abilities to pick up votes in largely rural, conservative states.
The path to the nomination for Sanders, who won the Wyoming caucus by double digits in 2016, had grown increasingly narrow in recent weeks. But some still saw the caucus as a chance for his supporters to stress that the Vermont senator’s backing of single-payer health care, enhanced labor protections and other policies deemed “socialist” could gain traction even in deep-red pockets of the country.
“If Sanders did take delegates from Wyoming, I think that would be a highly encouraging sign for Sanders supporters in the rest of the country,” James Sempsey, an organizer for Sanders in 2016 who now lives in New Jersey, said late last week. “I think it might take some more conservative Democrats and make them think twice. Maybe saying ‘Look, they got delegates in a place as conservative as Wyoming — that is a pretty strong indication that that candidate would stand a chance of beating Trump (in the) election.’ I think that they would view it as a turning of the tide.”
Then on Wednesday, nine days before Wyoming’s caucus, Sanders announced he would be suspending his campaign, all but handing the nomination — and a November contest against President Donald Trump — to Biden.
While the caucus is still on, Wyoming’s Democrats — who had implemented an unprecedented ranked-choice, mail-in balloting system to accommodate the once robust Democratic field, resulting in record levels of participation nearly double that of 2016 — now head toward April 17 with seemingly little at stake, the voice they may have had in the national conversation now reduced to what it once was.
However, while Sanders is no longer actively campaigning for president, he announced in an address to supporters Wednesday that he intends to continue collecting delegates up until the Democratic National Convention later this year, potentially giving him leverage to influence the contents of the Democratic Party platform heading into 2020 and beyond.
“This year, I had the same feeling going in, that Bernie’s chance of winning at this point was very slim,” said Maria Smith-Lopez, a 21-year-old Dartmouth student and a Laramie resident who supported Sanders in Wyoming’s caucuses in 2016. “I was just hoping to show that voters could support him in his platform, even if a majority of Democrats don’t support him.”
In the meantime, state party officials are maintaining that it’s important for Wyoming voters to be involved in that process.
“Nationally, it’s important to remember that the nominee does need to secure the required number of delegates, and other candidates’ delegates don’t have to switch their votes in order to have someone reach that threshold,” Nina Hebert, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Democratic Party, wrote in an email. “WyoDems attending the national convention in July are still entitled to support their chosen candidate at the convention, in accordance with the results of the caucus. The convention is so much more than simply declaring a nominee, and Wyomingites deserve to be part of that process.
“Representation matters,” she added, “and caucus results make national delegates who represent voters who share their values, regardless of who the nominee is.”
Smith-Lopez, who supported Sanders this year, said she was concerned that Sanders dropping out could cause other voters who have not yet participated to discount Sanders’ delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention. However, she said she hopes that members of the party who don’t support Sanders still see something in the support he gathers in states typically off the table for Democrats in general elections.
“The fact he was the front-runner at one point and was the last remaining candidate against Biden — who was the vice president under a popular president — and was able to coalesce such a strong movement is definitely still an optimistic sign for his supporters,” she said. “Even if it’s not Bernie, even the nominee or the next VP selected by Biden could come to support the progressive ideas Bernie has been a champion for.”
Heading into the summer and later into the year, Democrats both in Wyoming and nationally want to keep that momentum alive at all levels, no matter whom they support.
“We recognize their passion, and their beliefs in a lot of the beliefs that Sen. Sanders was pushing for,” a Biden campaign spokesperson told the Star-Tribune. “It’s going to take all of us — including Sanders supporters — to win in November and to not only win the House, but to win everywhere.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.