With Bernie Sanders' exit, Wyoming Democrats lose brief chance at the national spotlight

“If Sanders did take delegates from Wyoming, I think that would be a highly encouraging sign for Sanders supporters in the rest of the country,” James Sempsey, an organizer for Sanders in 2016 who now lives in New Jersey, said late last week. “I think it might take some more conservative Democrats and make them think twice. Maybe saying ‘Look, they got delegates in a place as conservative as Wyoming — that is a pretty strong indication that that candidate would stand a chance of beating Trump (in the) election.’ I think that they would view it as a turning of the tide.”

Then on Wednesday, nine days before Wyoming’s caucus, Sanders announced he would be suspending his campaign, all but handing the nomination — and a November contest against President Donald Trump — to Biden.

While the caucus is still on, Wyoming’s Democrats — who had implemented an unprecedented ranked-choice, mail-in balloting system to accommodate the once robust Democratic field, resulting in record levels of participation nearly double that of 2016 — now head toward April 17 with seemingly little at stake, the voice they may have had in the national conversation now reduced to what it once was.