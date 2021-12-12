With its website, Hageman campaign invites super PACs into Wyoming House race

Scroll to the bottom of Harriet Hageman’s campaign website and you’ll find a one-word link. “Resources,” it says.

Clicking on it takes you to a page with four different campaign logos, 16 photos of Hageman and a campaign video. There’s no text explaining the purpose of the page, but these materials have a very specific audience: super PACs.

Super PACS are a type of political action committee that can raise and spend vasts amounts of money on candidates. Unlike traditional PACs, super PACs are prohibited from donating money or communicating directly with political candidates. But there’s a way around this. The photos and videos posted on campaign websites come with a wink and a nod to super PACs to use that material to help the campaign. The strategy is legal and not new, at least in other parts of the country.

“To my knowledge, we’ve not had super PACs get involved in Wyoming elections,” said Diemer True, a former state Senate president who has worked in Wyoming politics and campaigns for nearly 60 years.

While super PAC involvement may be unprecedented here, so are the fundraising numbers of Rep. Liz Cheney, the politician that Hageman is hoping to defeat in the Republican primary next summer. Given that reality, the Hageman campaign’s apparent wink and nod isn’t entirely shocking.

So far this year, Cheney has raised $5.1 million, as her high-profile opposition to former President Donald Trump has raised her national profile to new heights. As of the last report, the campaign has about $3.6 million in the bank.

Hageman, who has Trump’s backing, got into the race in September, much later than Cheney, and only three weeks before the quarterly filing deadline. She raised $300,000 during that time. The campaign ended the quarter with almost $245,000 in cash on hand.

“As more House races become more expensive, we’re gonna see this more and more,” said Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy at OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization that tracks data on campaign finance and lobbying.

Along with raising major sums of money, super PACs stand out in another way. Through them, it’s easy to conceal who and where the money is coming from.

Super PACs typically spend most of their money on ads and receive money from corporations, unions, associations and individuals. Some super PACs will also take money from nonprofits that they have set up to conceal the names of individual donors. In other words, if someone wanted to give money to a super PAC, they could donate to the nonprofit, which would then funnel the money into the super PAC, and the receipt would not disclose the individual’s name.

“That’s totally legal,” said Bryner.

That also makes it astronomically harder to figure out where the money is coming from.

“The donation will be coming from something ... that itself is obfuscated,” Bryner said. “That’s kind of the best way to darken the spending.”

Club For Growth, a super PAC known to be involved in unseating Cheney since the spring, has so far spent over $59,000 on the Wyoming House race, according to Joe Kildea, vice president of communications for the PAC. The super PAC does have an affiliated nonprofit, but according to OpenSecrets, it does not appear any money has moved through it. Kildea also said it has not yet been used to transfer funds.

In a recent interview on One America News Network, Hageman acknowledged the large amount of cash that’s going to be coming into this race, and added that “it’s going to be out of state money on the side of Liz Cheney.”

Cheney has in fact raised a ton of her money from out of state donors. As of the end of September, only 6% of Cheney’s itemized individual donations came from donors who listed Wyoming addresses, compared to almost 27% in her 2019-2020 race through the same period.

As Hageman starts to get more and more super PAC help, that money, and those super PACs, will not be entirely Wyoming-based either.

Like Hageman acknowledged on One America News Network, the high-profile nature of this race is guaranteed to bring in boatloads of cash. But it’s unclear how much the wads of money will actually aid the candidates.

“Wyoming is truly unique because we have the smallest population in the nation, and so there’s a point of diminishing returns in spending huge amounts of money because after you’ve communicated six times with each voter, what more can you do?” True said. “How much is too much?”

Super PACs typically raise money to oppose a candidate, not support their favorite, but that dynamic could be problematic in the Equality State.

“A really, really negative ad on either of these ladies will backfire,” True said. “If you don’t know these candidates, you now someone who does know them. It’s not six measures [of separation] between people in this state, it’s one.”

Super PACs are known to put most of their money towards advertising, but door knocking is still believed to be the most effective form of campaigning.

The wink-and-nod strategy first became popular around 2014, when Sen. Mitch McConnell made the strategy famous when he was widely spoofed for his stock videos.

“Since then, I’ve definitely seen them increase,” Bryner said.

There are a few hallmarks of the content that candidates produce for possible PAC use: a long walk up, handshakes, laughs, spousal scenes, speaking to crowds. Hageman’s “resource” page has all of these.

“The purpose of a campaign website is to provide voters with as much information about the candidate as possible,” said Tim Murtaugh, a Hageman campaign adviser.

The Cheney campaign declined to comment.

