With most revenue options off the table, Wyoming lawmakers expect to make slow progress as session continues

CHEYENNE — Just three years removed from the most severe budget cuts in Wyoming’s history, the economy of the Equality State is still struggling to find balance.
Once cash-rich and prosperous, Wyoming now finds itself simply cash-rich, able to cover short-term obligations but hard-pressed for long-term solutions. Working with its smallest government in years, the state still struggles to pay its employees competitively and, with ever-growing expenses and dwindling revenues becoming a fact of life in Wyoming, the state finds itself facing what Gov. Mark Gordon described in his first budget proposal late last year as a “growing storm.”
And funding for schools — one of the most significant focuses for state lawmakers in the last decade — will soon be in the crosshairs, particularly as the Legislature works to define exactly what K-12 education in Wyoming will look like ahead of a recalibration effort next year.
“I am committed to working with you to find a solution,” Gordon told lawmakers in his State of the State address Feb. 10. “This is something we simply cannot afford to put off. This train has arrived and the people of Wyoming know it. Let us not miss it.”
While diversifying the state’s revenue streams has been a topic for years now, the 2020 legislative session, which caps a year of infrastructure collapses, coal bankruptcies and an unprecedented downturn in the natural gas market, was seen by many as a crucial beginning to a conversation long overdue in Wyoming.
One wouldn’t know it watching the Wyoming Legislature, however, which seems to be approaching Wyoming’s looming economic crises with far less urgency. A 1-cent increase to the state’s sales tax — a proposal similar to some that had been successful in past legislatures — failed miserably in the House by a 48-12 vote, taking with it its structural-deficit-eliminating $200 million in estimated annual revenues. Smaller proposals, like a 4 percent income tax ($115 million in annual revenues) or a corporate income tax ($23 million) failed to even receive consideration.
Even options considered to be palatable, like a slight increase to the state’s fuel tax that would have raised more than $20 million for the state’s highways, have been controversial, dying in the House of Representatives by a split 30-30 vote before even reaching committee. Only a lodging tax — which passed an introductory vote last week with the heavy backing of industry — has managed to survive Week One and, even then, will present only a marginal impact on the state’s current deficit if passed by the entire legislature later this month.
The person most frustrated with this might be the governor himself, who told the Star-Tribune in an interview last week that the Legislature seems to be doing everything it can to avoid having that conversation.
“The metaphor I used was ‘The train's arrived at the station. Let’s not miss it,’” Gordon said. “I think the train has arrived, and this Legislature has figured out ways to not address those questions. I never anticipated we’d solve it in a year, but I definitely want to make progress this year to set up for the next couple of years some ways to solve this problem.”
For leaders in the Legislature right now, the conversation might be shifting, however. While the political appetite for “new taxes” does not exist, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, believes that the start of the difficult conversation around revenue is already taking place, albeit at a slower pace than the governor had hoped.
“We’re not going to fix the world in 24 days,” he said in an interview Friday morning. “I’ve always thought for the years we’ve been talking about it that the taxpayers would tell us when it is time to raise revenue. And they’re starting to. Most of the time, people are really tuned into their communities, and they really reflect what their concerns are.”
In the House of Representatives — where all revenue bills must begin — lawmakers have seemed much more amenable to earmarked legislation intended to make various agencies and programs self-funding, rather than paid for from a general fund that has long served as a sort of slush fund for everything from license plates to social service programming.
Legislation imposing new fees on hemp production ($142,000 per year) to agriculture ($500,000 in revenues per year) have proved much more successful, well-removed from the bill-killing rhetoric of imposing a “new tax.” Even carbon capture — which some presume to be a savior for the state's coal industry — is anticipated to be self-funding, with legislation to impose a sort of "hidden tax" to support the effort gaining momentum among lawmakers this session.
In the eyes of the Legislature, the new revenues directly fund services used exclusively by the people paying those taxes, making them much easier to justify. But that approach, said House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, will admittedly take some time.
“We’ve got a little time — working on reserves there — but we’re getting there, we’re making headway,” Harshman said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be one grand solution where one big bill is going to solve it all. It’s going to be dozens of bills over multiple years.”
Other longer-term options to balance the budget — like legislation proposing the creation of a new legislative committee specifically committed to finding new efficiencies in government — are still weaving their way through the process. Now in the second week of the legislative session, lawmakers have just one big bet left on the table: coal.
While both chambers have rejected most major revenue streams as well as a number of bills supporting social causes like a behavioral health task force or a one-time $500,000 appropriation to assist local food banks, the Legislature has put a big bet on coal, focusing on supporting its bedrock industry with roughly $48 million in new spending while avoiding any substantial diversification of the state’s revenues.
While a politically — and economically — necessary push for the Legislature (“thousands of jobs are at stake,” Perkins said Friday), Gordon said last week that putting all of the state’s hopes into one basket might not be the smartest bet as the coming storm approaches.
Heading into Week Two of the 2020 budget session, Gordon said he hopes the rest of the Legislature catches on.
“Obviously, I made big calls to see if we can do that,” Gordon said. “But consumers elsewhere may not hear that stuff, and Wyoming’s got to get its house in order. I hope we arrive at the end of this session with an idea of the things we need to do for our state going forward.”