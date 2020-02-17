With most revenue options off the table, Wyoming lawmakers expect to make slow progress as session continues

“The metaphor I used was ‘The train's arrived at the station. Let’s not miss it,’” Gordon said. “I think the train has arrived, and this Legislature has figured out ways to not address those questions. I never anticipated we’d solve it in a year, but I definitely want to make progress this year to set up for the next couple of years some ways to solve this problem.”

For leaders in the Legislature right now, the conversation might be shifting, however. While the political appetite for “new taxes” does not exist, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, believes that the start of the difficult conversation around revenue is already taking place, albeit at a slower pace than the governor had hoped.

“We’re not going to fix the world in 24 days,” he said in an interview Friday morning. “I’ve always thought for the years we’ve been talking about it that the taxpayers would tell us when it is time to raise revenue. And they’re starting to. Most of the time, people are really tuned into their communities, and they really reflect what their concerns are.”