With no discussion, Legislature rejects hazard pay for state employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHEYENNE -- Nearly two-thirds of the Wyoming Senate voted to kill an amendment allowing Gov. Mark Gordon to grant state workers hazard pay as they continue to work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment -- brought by Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper -- would have given the state’s chief executive leeway to raise the pay of any employees “at a heightened risk of being exposed to or contracting COVID-19.”

Scott said the amendment was drafted in anticipation of a second wave of coronavirus in the fall, saying the state could very well find itself overwhelmed where there was a major risk to essential employees: something he believed could be a key part of the state’s response under a set of new guidelines for federal relief funding.

“This could be an important tool for the governor,” said Scott.

However, few lawmakers seemed interested in the details of the amendment: No questions were asked prior to voting, and the motion died.