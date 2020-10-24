With over $300M left to spend, Wyoming seeks deadline extension, flexibility for federal relief

With a decline in revenues from a struggling fossil fuel sector and a lagging investment portfolio, Wyoming would likely have been unable to afford to pay any resulting penalties should something have gone wrong. To prevent a future with fewer federal dollars coming into Wyoming, the state was essentially forced to give local governments fewer options on how to spend the money.

Wyoming ran into similar issues as other states, bound to comply to rigid guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury at the risk of facing those penalties. That, in turn, led to some stress for local governments in figuring out how they could appropriate their shares of those funds, Mackay said.

“The state is the one that has to be on the hook for how the money is spent by the entities that we give money to,” he said. “So I think that definitely created a challenge.”

For now, the state will likely have to work with what it is given.