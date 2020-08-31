Without its leader, blockchain looks toward an uncertain future

“This is innovative and very technology forward legislation,” Rothfuss said. “And not everyone is enthusiastic about an approach that makes Wyoming a leader. We have so many unknowns in the House and the Senate as we try to rebuild coalitions that will continue to support blockchain in both chambers.”

That said, Rothfuss and industry leaders alike believe the Legislature has already accomplished the difficult work of laying down foundations for the industry to build on. As the state starts to see the results of that work in the form of new jobs and revenue, Rothfuss said, the Legislature’s willingness to embrace new legislation will likely continue, causing few interruptions to the momentum that has already been built around blockchain technology.

Caitlin Long, a critical player in Wyoming’s blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, says the industry doesn’t have much to recuperate, noting that most of the recent laws tied to the technology have advanced with veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.

“Obviously, Tyler is a big loss,” Long said. “But most of the blockchain work is done. Really, the first two years of legislative sessions in 2018 and 2019 were the critical ones for blockchain bills, and the 2020 ones were not as important.”