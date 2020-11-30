WYDOT shortfall could be hundreds of millions of dollars larger than previously thought

But the funding problems come at a critical time for Wyoming, whose highways are already in disrepair. If left unaddressed, the state could fall behind on federal infrastructure requirements, the report reads, while delaying much-needed repair work on the state’s most deficient highways, leading to even more significant levels of spending in the long term.

“If we’re taking care of what we own, replacing it at a later date becomes less likely,” Zilay said.

Though WYDOT’s priority work has already focused on preserving those assets, new construction is also key to the state’s economy. According to Zilay, Wyoming’s transportation planners have begun expecting some “fringe growth” around some of the state’s major population centers, necessitating expansion projects on various two-lane roads around the state that amount to millions of dollars in unmet need.

However, there are some opportunities for policymakers moving forward. While solutions to WYDOT’s revenue problems remain elusive, Zilay said a focus group surveyed by the company in constructing their study found Wyomingites willing to pay more for assets like roadways, overpasses and well-maintained shoulders. Digital messaging signs, new guardrails and bike lanes, however, were found to be less favorable.