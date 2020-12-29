WYDOT stresses vigilance on highways as budget cuts affect salting, overtime

Planned budget reductions will likely not result in significant changes in snow plowing service on the state’s major highways this winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said this week.
However, officials within the department are urging drivers to remain vigilant on Wyoming’s highways this winter as reductions in overtime and a competitive market for heavy equipment operators will result in slower plowing in some areas and a lack of other extra services provided by WYDOT.
“There are places where — and this has been the case for many years — where it's difficult for us to hire qualified drivers,” Doug McGee, a WYDOT spokesman, said Monday morning. “That's really more of a hiring challenge as opposed to a budgetary challenge.”
There will be some changes in the levels of service WYDOT provides, however, including delays in the plowing of shoulders along some highways or a reduction in the amount of salt used on the roads, meaning drivers could be driving on icy roads or snow pack more often than normal.
“There simply isn't the budget for us to use as many materials or allocate as many man hours for overtime as we had in the past,” McGee said.
WYDOT officials have repeatedly emphasized the reductions in service throughout the fall. In October, the agency announced it would be “strictly following” its priority list for snowplowing on Wyoming’s highways, with just two highways — Interstate 80, as well as a small stretch of Interstate 25 outside of Cheyenne — subject to 24-hour service when necessary. Most other major highways around Wyoming are scheduled to be plowed up to 20 hours per day, according to the plan.
“We will have to strictly adhere to our winter maintenance budget, which means there likely won’t be any wiggle room to go over budget if we have a particularly severe winter,” WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said at the time. “However, we will continue to provide winter maintenance services based on our limited budget.”
Despite its funding being separate from the state’s general fund, declines in revenue and a growing maintenance backlog have placed substantial stress on the department’s budget, while the Legislature has so far failed to pass any substantial legislation to address WYDOT’s funding issues.
While Wyoming lawmakers advanced a proposed 9-cent hike to the fuel tax to the full Legislature earlier this year, the anticipated revenues that would likely be generated by the tax are still less than half what the agency will require to make up for the current shortfall in its budget.
Though most people should not experience the worst effects of the department’s budget cuts, McGee said Wyoming drivers should remain extra vigilant when driving the state’s highways this winter.
“Considering the fact that we may not have as many materials to spread, folks will need to be alert for hardpacked snow and icy conditions, and they really will need to adjust their speeds as appropriate,” McGee said. “Nobody knows winter driving like Wyoming drivers, but we do ask folks to take their time and plan ahead. Plan to take a little extra time getting to your destination, be alert to the conditions that are changing pretty rapidly on our roads, slow down and just be ready.”