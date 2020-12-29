WYDOT stresses vigilance on highways as budget cuts affect salting, overtime

Planned budget reductions will likely not result in significant changes in snow plowing service on the state’s major highways this winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said this week.

However, officials within the department are urging drivers to remain vigilant on Wyoming’s highways this winter as reductions in overtime and a competitive market for heavy equipment operators will result in slower plowing in some areas and a lack of other extra services provided by WYDOT.

“There are places where — and this has been the case for many years — where it's difficult for us to hire qualified drivers,” Doug McGee, a WYDOT spokesman, said Monday morning. “That's really more of a hiring challenge as opposed to a budgetary challenge.”

There will be some changes in the levels of service WYDOT provides, however, including delays in the plowing of shoulders along some highways or a reduction in the amount of salt used on the roads, meaning drivers could be driving on icy roads or snow pack more often than normal.

“There simply isn't the budget for us to use as many materials or allocate as many man hours for overtime as we had in the past,” McGee said.

