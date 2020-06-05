WYDOT to close 10 rest areas statewide ahead of anticipated budget cuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing more than a quarter of its rest areas throughout the state as a way to reduce spending ahead of widespread budget cuts anticipated later this year.

In a joint news release from WYDOT and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office Friday morning, the agency announced it will be shutting down 10 of the department’s 37 total rest areas, a move that will immediately save the state nearly $200,000 through September.

In total, the closures will save the state nearly $790,000 per year after that period.

The rest areas that will close include Lusk on U.S. 18; Guernsey on U.S. 26; Greybull on U.S. 14-16-20; Moorcroft on Interstate 90; Star Valley on U.S. 89; Ft. Steele on Interstate 80; Sundance on I-90; Upton on U.S. 16; and Orin Junction and Chugwater, both located on Interstate 25.

Each of the facilities closed are located near other facilities nearby. Community members in those areas have been notified of the closures, per the release.