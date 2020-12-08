Wyoming announces program to help bars, restaurants make up for money lost to COVID-19 measures

Wyoming bars and restaurants that lose business because of the state's COVID-19 measures will be able to apply for relief through a new state program, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Gov. Mark Gordon's announcement comes a day after the state mandated bars and restaurants close between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. under new health orders. The state will use federal coronavirus relief money to help businesses that are adversely affected by the change.

“I want to thank everyone for joining together to protect their communities and also to support local businesses,” Gordon said in a statement. “We hope to have final details available this week and to start taking applications for relief funding for business owners who are helping to save lives by reducing their hours.”

The announcement did not specify how much money the state would allocate to the effort.

Wyoming has until Dec. 30 to distribute money from the federal coronavirus relief bill knows as the CARES Act, though the state has requested an extension to use the money in 2021. U.S. Congress continues to debate the possibility of another stimulus, which could make more funds available for the new program.