Wyoming approves mask order for Teton County

People who have a physical or mental health reason not to wear masks are exempt from that rule and do not need to provide documentation for their condition. Ditto for people eating at restaurants and working out at gyms. Those under 18 are also exempt.

Businesses will have to post notices stating that face coverings are required, and employees, owners and volunteers at retail or commercial businesses will be required to wear masks.

The board of commissioners was the last governmental and quasi-governmental body in Teton County to make an official show of support for Riddell’s order.

State health officials have said local support is one factor they would consider when reviewing mask orders and other variances to statewide COVID-19 policies. Nearly three weeks ago, Riddell asked the commissioners and Jackson Town Council to vote on resolutions supporting his proposed order. The Town Council did so, following up with a municipal ordinance requiring masks before the Fourth of July weekend.

The board of commissioners does not have the same power — it can’t pass an enforceable mask ordinance for the county. That authority lies with Riddell, with Harrist’s approval.