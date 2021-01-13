Wyoming attorney general signs on to letter denouncing violence at U.S. Capitol

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill signed onto a letter with dozens of attorneys general from around the United States this week denouncing a violent mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol last week, describing the events as a “direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself.”

The letter from the National Attorney Generals Association was signed by top law enforcement officials representing both major political parties in 46 states, three territories and D.C., and generally condemned the violence that occurred without specifically naming a root cause for the violence.

Most of Republican leadership in Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Conference Chair Liz Cheney, have since blamed President Donald Trump for inflammatory language used in a speech last week which they said helped incite the violence.

“We all just witnessed a very dark day in America,” the letter read. “The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.”