Wyoming attorney general signs on to letter denouncing violence at U.S. Capitol

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill signed onto a letter with dozens of attorneys general from around the United States this week denouncing a violent mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol last week, describing the events as a “direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself.”
The letter from the National Attorney Generals Association was signed by top law enforcement officials representing both major political parties in 46 states, three territories and D.C., and generally condemned the violence that occurred without specifically naming a root cause for the violence.
Most of Republican leadership in Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Conference Chair Liz Cheney, have since blamed President Donald Trump for inflammatory language used in a speech last week which they said helped incite the violence.
“We all just witnessed a very dark day in America,” the letter read. “The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.”
The attorneys general who did not sign were all Republicans. They hailed from Louisiana, Texas, Indiana and Montana.
The letter comes days after the Republican Attorneys General Association was alleged to have used dark money to finance a series of robocalls urging people to march on the United States Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s riots to “stop the steal” that some conservatives maintain occurred in the 2020 election to influence the vote in favor of Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.
None of those claims have been proven.
Hill — who appears on RAGA’s website as a member — told the Star-Tribune in an email that as an appointed official, she has not attended or participated in any of RAGA’s activities since taking office in 2018.
“I do see that I am listed on their website, but I assume it is simply because I am, in fact, a republican attorney general,” she said.
Hill added that she is not aware of anything the organization does, because Wyoming’s attorney generals have historically not participated in either RAGA or the Democratic Attorneys General Association.
“In keeping with that historical practice, I have not participated in any RAGA activities or attended any of their events,” she said.