Wyoming Bar Association supports retention of all but one judge in pre-election poll

Williams has been involved in a number of high-profile cases in Wyoming, including the 2018 review of Cheyenne Bishop Joseph Hart for alleged child sexual abuse and the recent dismissal of a number of drug trafficking charges against a Wyoming hemp farmer whose crop’s THC content tested slightly higher than state regulations allow — a decision she said embodies the meaning of serving in the state’s judiciary.

“The hemp case is a perfect example of the difficult decisions judges are called upon to make each day,” Williams wrote in an email. “All judges in Wyoming are governed by the Wyoming Code of Judicial Conduct. Importantly, the comment to rule 1.2 states, ‘A judge should expect to be the subject of public scrutiny that might be viewed as burdensome if applied to other citizens, and must accept the restrictions imposed by the Code.’ Additionally, Rule 2.4(A) states ‘A judge shall not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.’”

In an email, Williams said that voters should consider her past record and community involvement alongside the opinions of the legal community.