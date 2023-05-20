Wyoming officials are preparing for possible flooding after a record-setting winter that dumped heavy snow over the state, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Friday.

“A deeper-than-normal winter snowpack means there is a higher risk of flooding as temperatures rise and snow melts,” the governor’s statement said.

On Friday, the Little Snake River near Baggs was already experiencing minor flooding. And two gauges on the North Platte River near Saratoga indicated that waters were approaching the flooding stage.

Gov. Gordon recently visited the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the distribution of sandbags for area residents.

Additional gauges show that many area rivers are nearing flooding levels. Those include the Bear River in the Bridger Valley, the Salt River near Etna and Pacific Creek near Moran.

“We recognize the importance of proactively addressing this issue and have been busy offering our expertise, resources, and personnel to prepare local communities for any flooding,” Gordon said in the statement.

Filling sandbags, shoring up dikes and updating county websites with additional information and resources have been part of the state’s preparedness activities, the statement said.

Last month, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security hosted a Flood Summit and Emergency Management meeting in Casper to discuss those areas of concern and identify the process for counties to ask for help during incidents of flooding.

Residents can prepare by securing emergency kits, creating an evacuation plan and staying informed on local weather conditions and flooding alerts, officials said.

People are also encouraged to check the Wyoming Information Sharing Platform resource to stay informed.

“Work together to be prepared and protect each other during this unpredictable time,” the statement said.