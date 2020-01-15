Wyoming Business Council set to move ahead with new CEO Josh Dorrell

Several months after the departure of former CEO Shawn Reese, the Wyoming Business Council has found its new leader.
In a news release Monday, the council announced Laramie’s Josh Dorrell would be taking over as leader of the state’s main economic development arm, a decision made after a national search as well as a public interview stage earlier this month.
The Trihydro Corporation executive and University of Wyoming graduate was selected over University of Wyoming College of Business dean Steve Farkas, who has been involved with state-led studies on the Wyoming’s tax structure and previously served on the executive council of Endow, the state’s main economic development initiative.
“The Business Council was looking for a fresh perspective from private industry, which we found with Josh,” Megan Goetz, co-chairwoman of the council's board of directors, said in a statement. “He brings a strong private business and leadership background, which complements the Business Council’s refreshed strategy to enhance service-oriented approaches to startups, existing business expansion, market development, capital investment, community and workforce needs, among other initiatives.”
Dorrell’s appointment to the position comes at a time of transition for the council, which spent the last several years under immense amounts of scrutiny from the Legislative branch as well as from Gov. Mark Gordon’s administration. Gordon called on the organization to refocus its economic ambitions for the state into something more manageable: less focused on attracting big businesses than empowering small businesses to become a foundation the state’s economy can build on.
“We've got to make sure that our vision is very clear,” Dorrell said. “We need people to understand what our programs are and what they're intended to do, and how to interact with those, as well as just ensuring that they know what they can do to help or get the most benefit from.”
In an interview with the Star-Tribune on Monday, Dorrell said he has already been well on his way to understanding the challenges facing Wyoming which, despite its business-friendly tax structure, has failed to keep pace with the economic growth seen in surrounding states like the Dakotas, Colorado and even Nebraska, which saw GDP growth of 1.5 percent in 2018 compared to Wyoming’s 0.3 percent.
Over the past few weeks, Dorrell has essentially lived on the telephone, he said, talking with business people across the state to understand their needs and ambitions for the state. What he found was that despite the daunting challenges facing Wyoming there appears to be a boundless enthusiasm for the state’s potential, he said.
“Everybody loves Wyoming and wants to see the economy succeed,” Dorrell said. “Whether it's diversification or just being stronger, it doesn't matter. As long as it's stronger. So it was it was good to talk with folks and get that their perspectives. That really helps me hone in on a couple different areas within that strategic plan that that I'll definitely be focusing on individually in the coming months.”
With the council now pursuing the scaled-down, community-driven approach to economic development it announced in the fall — and the governor’s endorsement of the council's new strategic plan in a letter submitted to the Joint Appropriations Committee earlier this week — Dorrell expressed confidence he has the necessary tools to see that vision to fruition, where businesses in the state aren’t just concerned with hastened growth in the good times but resiliency in the tough times as well.
It’s an area the private sector has prepared him well for, he said.
“That's luckily what I've been able to spend my career doing: working on that innovation front and looking at new markets,” he said. “I'm really hopeful that that the skill set that I've gained in the past couple of decades in the private sector will really help in that area.”
Less than one week on the job and with the 2020 legislative session weeks away, Dorrell is still getting his feet under him. While defending his agency’s budget during the appropriations process will likely be his first big challenge, Dorrell is still looking ahead to what happens afterward, examining policies in other states that could be applied toward bettering Wyoming’s economy.
As a private businessman, however, Dorrell expressed the most excitement in applying his practical experience to policy, seeing the role government can play in a strategy many hope will be informed not from the top down but from the bottom.
Effectiveness through an approach like that, Dorrell said, only comes by listening first.
“We're going to offer programs that maybe people don't fully understand how they work, so making sure that clarity is there is going to be critical,” Dorrell said. “My thinking kind of comes from my sales background, and that’s the best thing you can do is listen and understand what is valuable to folks before I start talking about what programs and benefits the Wyoming Business Council has.”