Wyoming Business Council set to move ahead with new CEO Josh Dorrell

Dorrell’s appointment to the position comes at a time of transition for the council, which spent the last several years under immense amounts of scrutiny from the Legislative branch as well as from Gov. Mark Gordon’s administration. Gordon called on the organization to refocus its economic ambitions for the state into something more manageable: less focused on attracting big businesses than empowering small businesses to become a foundation the state’s economy can build on.

“We've got to make sure that our vision is very clear,” Dorrell said. “We need people to understand what our programs are and what they're intended to do, and how to interact with those, as well as just ensuring that they know what they can do to help or get the most benefit from.”

In an interview with the Star-Tribune on Monday, Dorrell said he has already been well on his way to understanding the challenges facing Wyoming which, despite its business-friendly tax structure, has failed to keep pace with the economic growth seen in surrounding states like the Dakotas, Colorado and even Nebraska, which saw GDP growth of 1.5 percent in 2018 compared to Wyoming’s 0.3 percent.

